Cuomo blames everyone but himself for nursing home fiasco of his own making -- and has got some doozies

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, that New York Democrat so vaunted in the media he was once touted as a replacement candidate for wretched Joe Biden, is on the hot seat these days for his wretched performance in the coronavirus crisis. He's become reviled for his outrageous decision to force New York's nursing homes to accept COVID-19 patients by executive order, killing off 5,000 of the state's most vulnerable people.

He should be crawling under a rock in shame, now that word's gotten out.

Instead, he's blaming everyone but himself. The latest?

The nursing homes which were forced to obey his orders to accept "medically stable" COVID-19 patients, right there alongside their elderly and frail-health residents.

Now he’s blaming the nursing homes for obeying HIS ORDERS! pic.twitter.com/W2YBdwhvXi — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 27, 2020

"The obligation is on the nursing home, to say, 'I can't take a COVID-positive person. I'm too crowded, I'm too busy, I don't have enough PPE,' whatever the answer is. it doesn't even matter. It's ... If they say 'I-can't take the person,' they can't take the person. So... that's ... how it works."

So once again he's blaming the nursing homes for following his outrageous mandate, something that they did under threat of having their licenses pulled.

Here's how bad it was, according to the Daily Wire:

On March 25, New York's Health Department issued a mandate that state nursing homes could not refuse COVID-19-positive patients who were "medically stable," meaning facilities that housed the most vulnerable populations were forced to introduce the virus into their midst. A nursing home in Queens received two coronavirus patients who had been discharged from a hospital (but were still contagious and in need of care) – along with a box containing body bags, The New York Post reported. An executive at the facility told the Post it had been free of the coronavirus prior to accepting those two patients. The executive also said that along with the two patients arrived a shipment of personal protective equipment and the body bags.

First he called the nursing homes "greedy," and falsely claimed they were looking for paying patients at any cost. Nasty, greedy, capitalist bastards, they were according to Cuomo, instead of murderous socialists giving centrally planned directives from the top.

After that, when the news became unmistakeable that Cuomo had issued the do-it-or-else mandate, he then claimed that nursing homes misunderstood his order, which was nonsense, given that they did try to call New York State officials to warn Cuomo's minions about the un-wisdom of the idea and state they didn't couldn't take the COVID-19 patients. Nobody picked up the phone when they tried, and nobody bothered to call them back. Meanwhile, President Trump's sent hospital ship, which he sent at breakneck speed, stood empty.

After that, Cuomo blamed the patients themselves, claiming they were all going to die anyway -- "that's life" and "we can't save everyone." As for the nursing homes needed to prevent the use of those body bags, Cuomo said it was "not our job."

Then he blamed President Trump.

Then he blamed the New York Post for exposing his lethal orders, with a self-pitying jeremiad claiming they were trying to ruin all Democrats and re-elect Trump.

“There are columnists who made this point at The Post who are 100 percent supportive of Donald Trump and that’s fine — but then believe, you know, we have to kill all Democrats,” Cuomo told reporters in Washington, DC, when asked whether the mandate came up during his meeting with the president about an hour earlier. “I get it, I understand it,” Cuomo said from the National Press Club. “They’re open in their support of the Trump administration, and I guess their attitude is to be pro-Donald Trump, you have to be anti-Democrat, which I don’t really understand.”

Now he's back to blaming those bad nursing homes.

He's blaming everyone but himself for this disaster, and the flack follows him wherever he goes now. This is a politician in trouble, not just based on his irresponsible acts, but also for the flack he's getting. Pointing the finger at everyone but himself is only going to ensure that he gets more of it. Cuomo is taking on water.

Image credit: FreeSVG public domain