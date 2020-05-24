Contact tracing: the next authoritarian frontier

Oh, joy! “Contact tracing” is ramping up.

Under the guise of concern for public health, contact tracing allows the left to continue their totalitarian advance, as the federal government leaves it up to states to develop these intrusive measures

Contact tracing + tech overlords = We are tracking your every move, we know where you are, and we will deliver tyranny to your front door.

Here’s how it works.

Let’s start with Michigan. Red State reports:

…When a person tests positive for the Wuhan virus the state wants to begin gathering personal information — not from those infected, but those in their personal orbit. Then the government will start reaching out to those individuals, compelling them to take shelter and self-quarantine. [snip] Anyone who has tested positive will be asked by officials to provide a list of all the people they had been in close contact with two days prior to them experiencing any symptoms. The citizens will be contacted and urged to self-quarantine for 2 weeks. Following this a Contact Tracer will continue to check in during this quarantine period….

Whitmer noted that it’s critical that people answer their phone for this to work and so you can be informed that you’ve had contact with someone who’s had contact with someone who’s had contact with someone’s who’s infected. But my guess is that if you don’t answer your phone, given what we’ve seen these past couple of months, they’ll come to your house.

In the state of Washington, Governor Inslee plans to hire 1500 contact tracers to enforce state control. Until they’re hired, he’ll use the National Guard, among others, to fill this role. The Hill reports:

In Washington, when someone tests positive for COVID-19…an interviewer will reach out by phone. They will ask who that person has been in close contact with, then reach out to those other people to let them know they have been exposed. Those people would need to isolate or quarantine themselves, but there will be no enforcement. Inslee will also require restaurants, once they are allowed to reopen, to "create a daily log of customers and maintain that daily log for 30 days, including telephone/email contact information, and time in," to make it easier for contact tracers…

When asked about logistics, such as if people placed under immediate quarantine don’t have enough food in the house, Inslee stated:

“We will have attached to the families a family support person who will check in with them to see what they need on a daily basis… and help them. If they can’t get a friend to do their grocery shopping, we will help get them groceries in some fashion. If they need pharmaceuticals to be picked up, we will make sure they get their pharmaceuticals… That’s going to help encourage them to maintain their isolation too.

In other words, we’re the government and we’re here to help!

On the opposite coast, Massachusetts has contracted with a group to do contact tracing that’s funded by Soros, Gates and that has Chelsea Clinton on the board.

Well if all of this doesn’t make you feel all warm and fuzzy, I don’t know what would.

Maybe this: Big tech is pulling out all the stops to help states implement and enforce contact tracing. Facial recognition tools. Check. Apple and Google teaming up to track your location. Check. Chinese style surveillance systems that monitor your every step and your health in order to assign a personal COVID risk score. Check. China spying on our movement. Check.

This entire affair should be deeply concerning for all Americans. Among other things, it’s rife with potential for abuse (and that’s assuming one thinks this entire ordeal is acceptable even if it’s not abused). Since the state won’t tell you how they came to you in the first place, it would be easy to target certain individuals who we can call, for the sake of argument, enemies of the state.

That aside, even if this wasn’t abused (highly doubtful), it’s absurd. I have a radical idea to propose and I’m not even an “expert!”

How about we protect the most vulnerable in nursing homes – something most blue state governors failed to do? How about we let those in vulnerable demographics take responsibility for their level of risk? And how about we let everyone else go about their daily lives?

Opening up the economy won’t solve this deeper problem of fascists on the move infiltrating every aspect of our lives. Civil disobedience may be our only way out – a topic for another day.

Image credit: Free SVG