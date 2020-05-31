Bell tolling for FBI Director Christopher Wray?

Another FBI high-ranking official was fired for deep state activity -- and FBI Director Christopher Wray was not told about it.

Here's Undercover Huber's Twitter reaction:

Huber, who is believed to be some knowledgable U.S. attorney somewhere who knows how things work, is a popular source on Twitter for sorting out deep-state messaging. He thinks the bell is tolling, or maybe the seat is on fire for Wray, based on the firing of Sally Yates' successor, FBI chief legal counsel Dana Boente, a longtime government lawyer who was brought in to help clean up after Yates. According to Conservative Treehouse, which has a deep dive into the matter:

Finally, the DOJ has moved to remove one of the biggest background corrupt officials within the FBI. According to multiple media sources FBI chief legal counsel Dana Boente was forced to resign on Friday. Finally, sunlight has removed a very corrupt player. In prior positions as U.S. Attorney for Virginia; and while leading the DOJ National Security Division; and then later shifting to the FBI as chief legal counsel under Chris Wray; Dana Boente was at the epicenter of corrupt intent and malign activity toward the Trump administration.

It's long and complicated, but the picture isn't a pretty one. The short story is that whenever investigators tried to get to the bottom of FISA abuse and White House spying on the Trump administration - and always seemed to run into roadblocks, lost documents or other administrative-state and dog-ate-my-homework excuses, Boente was involved.

Recent documents have left him exposed, and now there's no excuse to keep him. It's also bad news for Wray, who has had him as his right-hand man:

Sundance writes:

Why do I think that’s the final straw? Because if you take that moment in time and start working backward what you find is demonstrable and provable evidence that Dana Boente was one of the original Trump-era officials who participated in protecting “spygate” and using his support of the Mueller investigation as an internal weapon. Remember, all the corrupt FBI players on Mueller’s team reported to Boente, including David Archey. Dana Boente is enmeshed in all of it: the Wolfe case and cover-up, the Assange case and cover-up, and the hiding of documents in the Flynn case and cover-up. Boente’s role as a manipulative fixer to protect the ongoing corrupt action of the Mueller probe was exactly why FBI Director Chris Wray hired him. Taking out Boente now exposes the complicit nature of FBI Director Chris Wray; who, it appears, AG Bill Barr is being forced -by new discoveries- to leave Wray naked to his enemies.

For perspective, I will add that it's worth remembering how James Comey was fired - while he was giving a speech in Los Angeles and the transom behind him showed a television report of his firing. Comey learned of it right then and there.

The Trumpsters don't play around. Attorney General Bill Barr is a tough player. And the Trump team has already demonstrated that 'you're fired' is a thing. Looking forward to more turmoil at that agency, given the scope of unaddressed damage that raises questions about the necessity for all that fat at the top of that agency, and the inability of some officials to simply serve their chief executive.

Read the whole thing here.