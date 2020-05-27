A viral video may keep Biden’s nasty little habit in the public eye

Even if Leftists successfully obliterate Tara Reade’s story, there’s one creepy Joe Biden narrative that’s not going to go away, and that’s the endless footage of him getting too close to and too touchy with little girls. On Tuesday, a new video emerged with the usual footage showing Biden relentlessly pawing manifestly uncomfortable little girls. What makes this one different is the way it’s paired with statements from Professor Anthony Zenkus (ironically enough, a die-hard leftist and anti-capitalist) who speaks in an old video about how pedophiles groom children:

No matter how you slice it, what Biden is doing is wrong. No older man should ever handle little girls as he does. The fact that Biden engages in this behavior in public doesn’t change the matter.

Indeed, rather than appearing friendly and naïve, as the “Joe will be Joe” crowd alleges, Biden’s blatant behavior opens itself to two unpleasant interpretations: First, he believes that his status in D.C. puts him above the law. Like some Roman emperor, Joe thinks (correctly to date) that he can get away with anything. Second, Joe may get some sort of sick exhibitionistic kick about showing his preference for young girls so publicly.

Gateway Pundit published a reminder that, even when the camera wasn’t there, Biden routinely behaved badly with woman and children, so much so that the Secret Service struggled to deal with him:

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the [a former Secret Service] agent asserted that, “We had to cancel the VP Christmas get together at the Vice President’s house because Biden would grope all of our wives and girlfriend’s asses.” The annual party was for agents and Navy personnel who were tasked with protecting the Biden family. “He would mess with every single woman or teen. It was horrible,” the agent said. According to the source, a Secret Service agent once got suspended for a week in 2009 for shoving Biden after he cupped his girlfriend’s breast while the couple was taking a photo with him. The situation got so heated, the source told Cassandra Fairbanks, that others had to step in to prevent the agent from hitting the then-Vice President. Additionally, the agent claims that Biden would walk around the VP residence naked at night. “I mean, Stark naked… Weinstein level stuff,” he added.

There’s more here, and it’s all gross.

For years, Democrats have argued that Trump is practically a rapist because he stated, accurately, that some women will let a billionaire or someone else powerful or famous, handle their bodies with impunity. However, when shown videos of Joe Biden openly handling little girls’ bodies, we’re suddenly told that we’re prurient while Biden is pure. His defenders insist that Biden’s sole motive is a sweet admiration for little girls, as evidence by his grabbing them in front of their families, something only a morally innocent man, rather than a predator, would do.

The problem is that the Democrats’ defense ignores how power corrupts – and Biden has held power for almost fifty years. As far back as 2008, the late Alexander Cockburn wrote a scathing article in the leftist Counterpunch about Biden’s sleaze factor, something tightly tied to his power-fed vanity:

Biden is a notorious flapjaw. His vanity deludes him into believing that every word that drops from his mouth is minted in the golden currency of Pericles. Vanity is the most conspicuous characteristic of US Senators en bloc, nourished by deferential acolytes and often expressed in loutish sexual advances to staffers, interns and the like. On more than one occasion CounterPunch’s editors have listened to vivid accounts by the recipient of just such advances, this staffer of another senator being accosted by Biden in the well of the senate in the weeks immediately following his first wife’s fatal car accident.

None of the little girls whom Biden pets and paws in the videos has ever come forward to complain that he did anything worse to than his public behavior, nor have other girls come forward with stories. This implies that what we see in the videos is the worst that Biden does. However, that public behavior is grotesque enough that we shouldn’t have to demand more proof of his creep factor before saying that his conduct makes him both too dangerous and too disgusting for the White House.