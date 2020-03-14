World War C has begun, and President Trump is fighting to win

"World War C" can be taken in two ways: a war against coronavirus (COVID-19) or a world war against China, which is now being found out as the country responsible for unleashing a pandemic on the world.

In times of uncertainty and crisis, the American people look to the president of the United States. As President Roosevelt once said, "we have nothing to fear but fear itself."

President Trump, in a White House Rose Garden event flanked by great captains of American private-sector companies, had his finest hour in instilled confidence that all will be well throughout America. Thoughtful, courageous citizens, comforted by President Trump, will stay the course, show courage, and band together as the nasty "C" for China's Wuhan Virus sweeps the globe. It will touch America, and, sadly, individuals will die.

To be fair to the hothouse breaking-news-every-hour mainstream media reporting on the spread of using "C" for coronavirus, they are fed constant perfect numerical data points of the spread of the virus and deaths for easy media panic stories. This is especially true as they subconsciously tap into a generation weaned on the virus fear of zombie moves and TV shows.

Not to trivialize a serious medical emergency, but, ironically, dozens of plotlines begins with one person getting infected, and then a perfect collection of victims will soon be in mortal danger as their world ends. But even in the movies, humanity prevails. As the president said, this too will pass.

In fact, there is only one incident in our country in which a person actually wished for the symbolic World War Z death rate against political enemies.

A mean, nasty comment going farther than the definition of the limits of free speech by "shouting fire in a crowded theater" is the quoting of a toxic "tweet" by a truly nasty Democrat: Colorado pol Candi CdeBaca. Her meanness in times of national unity was perfectly captured by AT's Monica Showalter.

According to Denver's Fox31 News: CdeBaca quoted a tweet that said, "For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I'm attending every MAGA rally I can." CdeBaca responded and quoted the tweet by saying, "#solidarity Yaaaas!!"

In a reassuring address to America for the ages in how to handle an unexpected viral infection, it was noteworthy that President Trump brought comfort, perspective, and sanity to a breaking event that has not yet fully run its course. This brings us to "C" for China. It is the Wuhan Virus, full stop, as much as the lying leadership of China first denied it and the morally blind virtue-signaling P.C. police deemed calling it "Wuhan Virus" racist.

The reality is that a pandemic, thank God, is a unique and rare event. The People's Republic of China, by first going into its denial and deception phase, which is its typical M.O., directly unleashed the Wuhan Virus into the world. Mitigating deaths as it spreads falls to thoughtful, courageous national leaders like President Trump, but the initial blame is all on the PRC communist leadership.

Because free nations let their guard down, there is also the possibility raised by China that in capturing a major share of the production facilities of life-saving meds, the Chinese have the power to coerce America.

That type of direct threat is the opening round of a for real World War C by the Chinese using biological agents and medical compounds production facilities as their weapon of war.

But here is a news flash for China: in a Rose Garden event, on a historic Friday the thirteenth, President Trump just mobilized the private sector to fight World War C for this generation. It is a moment in time now captured by reaching back to Admiral Yamamoto's ominous warning after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor: "I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve."

China, continue to fight World War C, and you will most definitely lose.