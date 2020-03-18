Why don't journalists give Biden credit for the stock market crash on Monday after his 'strong' debate Sunday?

On March 4, the stock market surged 1,200 points and the Joe Biden campaign workers, masquerading as journalists, said it surged because the "moderate” Biden did so well on Super Tuesday.

The NYT, Reuters and many other media outlets gave Biden credit for the stock surge. Here's one example:

U.S. markets post big gains as Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday surge offers coronavirus respite U.S. stock markets surged Wednesday after Joe Biden’s Super Tuesday run made him a formidable moderate counterweight to Sen. Bernie Sanders’s economically disruptive proposals in the Democratic presidential race. The Dow Jones industrial average ended the day up nearly 1,200 points, or more than 4.5 percent.

Imagine my surprise when the fact-based journalists at Washington Post and elsewhere, conversely, didn’t give Biden credit for the 3,000-point collapse after his strong debate performance on Sunday. He outlined his policies very well and the media certainly believes he will win this fall, since it appears they will get their four-year wish for a recession, so why didn't he get credit? Did anyone spot any policy which strengthens the private sector that would help the stock market?

One of the “moderate” Biden’s proposals is on day one to stop drilling and stop fracking so we can move towards an economy without petroleum. Isn’t it great that Biden wants to destroy tens of millions of jobs and thousands of industries so fast when he takes office? The stocks of oil companies, airlines, cruise industries and car companies along with most others crashed after he suggested this “moderate” policy. It is always great when we move to increase our energy dependence and raise prices. Commodity prices like soybeans and corn also crashed. After all, we won’t export without ships, planes and barges powered by fossil fuels. But Russia and Iran will be very happy. I wonder if the media will be scared of Russia wanting Biden as president.

Why are journalists and other Democrats acting like he care about airlines, cruise lines, or the travel and leisure industries, since they have been actively trying to destroy them for years with their policies? Why don't they just let them collapse now to reduce the carbon footprint which they say will control the climate?

It is also not a surprise when health insurance companies crashed as Biden said he wanted to expand the dictatorial Obamacare policies that takes away choice from individuals as to what they buy. Obamacare was always meant as a step towards government-run health care. Maybe we could get to a nationalist system like Italy’s where in the end, they just let old people die. After all, Democrats in the U.S. gladly withhold health care from unwanted children.

Is anything dumber than a presidential candidate, other than the journalists who support him, who says he would be better at controlling the spread of the virus but says he doesn’t want to control the border. I have missed where media outlets have called Justin Trudeau and European leaders xenophobes and racists for closing their borders.

Isn’t it time for all media outlets, including the Wall Street Journal and Fox News, to stop misleading the public by saying that Joe Biden or any Democrat running is moderate? Everything Biden supports involves a much more powerful government. We never hear of giving the private sector more freedom or money. We hear a lot of talk about social media and other media controlling their content for what's supposedly true. Well, it is no more truthful to call Biden a moderate than any of the false Russian collusion stories that were knowingly run for years seeking to destroy Trump.

Here is a hint for journalists on the stock market: The yo-yo action indicates that most of the trading lately is related to computerized trading. Hopefully someday soon it can get back to fundamentals. A huge amount of trading involves exchange traded funds that have to re-balance so trading begets more trading. Rises and falls are exaggerated. Artificial intelligence and algorithms can be extremely volatile.

If Jake Tapper and other journalists were honest, curious and did their job, they would ask Biden, as well as Al Gore, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Bernie Sanders, and other people who push the theory that humans, CO2 and petroleum products cause warming, one simple, logical question: Why did the Earth cool so much between 1945 and 1976 that the public was warned on the first Earth Day in 1970 that billions would die soon because of catastrophic cooling?

Won't happen. Instead of having an honest media, we have a dishonest one pushing an agenda instead of asking questions.

If we want a collapsed economy, a collapsed stock market, tens of millions of jobs lost, rising energy prices, more dependence on world tyrants and millions more people dependent on government, we should take the advice of most journalists and put Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden in charge.

If we want the people in charge and more opportunities for all, especially the poor, minorities, and less-educated, to move up the economic ladder, we should elect Trump, try to keep control of the Senate, and retake the House.

The choice is easy.

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of Pixabay public domain images and U.S. government photo.