When it comes to coronavirus, Democrats try to win by changing the rules

In January, the media offered continuous coverage of a coronavirus sweeping through the Wuhan region of China. From the profit viewpoint, coronavirus was a mesmerizing story that fell into the “if it bleeds, it leads” category (only this time the mantra was “if it has a fever and a dry cough, we can’t get enough”). The coverage was honest, if sensationalist.

Those early days, however, were the Democrat establishment’s last honest moments. Since then, the media and Democrat politicians will say anything about coronavirus, no matter that it contradicts what they previously said, provided they can make it appear that Trump and other Republicans are malevolent, racist, and ineffective.

The media shift on racism has been especially hard to swallow because it’s been so obvious. At the end of January, when Trump announced that he was restricting China flights into America and planning to quarantine people getting off those flights, the media and others in the Democrat establishment were unanimous: Trump is racist!

At Vox, Nylah Burton assured readers that “The panic has exposed a deep-seated xenophobia, and with it, a symptom of its own has surfaced: hostility toward East Asian people.”

The People’s World announced that “Trump sinks to racist panic as China mobilizes against disease.”

At the Los Angeles Times, the paper criticized Trump because his plan did “not align with the World Health Organization’s recommendations, which advise against a travel ban….” The paper then quoted Jennifer Nuzzo, of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security to the effect that the quarantine wouldn’t work but would fuel racism.

Democracy Now put out a video explaining how racist the travel ban was.

The Verge scolded Trump for feeding racism when he banned foreign nations from China.

Democrats were so horrified by Trump’s efforts to prevent both terrorists and diseases from flowing unchecked into America that, less than two weeks after the travel ban, the House Judiciary Committee voted to terminate all of the president’s travel bans.

Once coronavirus started appearing in America, though, the new Democrat rule was that Trump had done nothing to halt the spread of the disease into America. All of the Democrat establishment’s complaints about Trump’s travel ban vanished.

The most significant shift, though, involved nomenclature. As George Orwell understood so well and articulated in 1984, he who controls language controls thought. Although the Democrat establishment shifted away from Trump’s banning flights from China, it never lost track of the racism idea, one that worked so powerfully to shut down Republicans during the Obama years.

The new rules started in dead earnest when Rep. Paul Gosar announced that, because he’d had contact at CPAC with someone later diagnosed with coronavirus, he was self-quarantining. Gosar’s sin, in leftist eyes, was that he did not call the malady “coronavirus.” He called it “Wuhan Virus.”

Democrats in and out of the media went ballistic. MSNBC talking dweeb Chris Hayes announced that it was “Just astoundingly gross to call it the Wuhan Virus.” Two minutes after that, David Gura, who spreads his meager talent around MSNBC, NBC, Bloomberg, and NPR, announced that “Calling #COVID19 the ‘Wuhan Virus’ is racist.” The racist meme rapidly spun out of control from there.

If there’s one thing in this world that’s delightful, it’s seeing people hoist by their own petard. In the old days, the moment Democrats changed the rules, Republicans would have been standing there looking confused and, of course, “racist.” Now, however, the internet allows us all to see that the Democrats are just as “racist” as everyone else.

The Media Research Center has compiled a brutal video showing that the same talking heads who loudly castigate as racist anyone who allies Wuhan or China with the virus were at the forefront of doing so themselves:

Remember: The media are not purveyors of facts. They are propagandists who will do and say anything if they think it gives the Democrat Party a political advantage.