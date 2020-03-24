Vile: Nancy Pelosi's daughter Christine endorses felony assault on Rand Paul

There are plenty of episodes of leftists endorsing the killing of their political opponents out there, but here's one stands out:

Christine Pelosi, a political strategist and daughter of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is under fire over a tweet that appears to endorse the 2017 assault of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., after the lawmaker revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus.

She tweeted:

"Rand Paul's neighbor was right," Christine Pelosi reacted Sunday evening.

The context of the sick tweet, according to Fox News, was someone stating that Sen. Mitt Romney, upon hearing of Paul's illness, decided to self-quarantine after hearing of about Paul's misfortune, in order to protect his wife, who has a medical condition that leaves her especially vulnerable.

Instead of cheering Romney, which would have been a reasonable person's response, she decided to go low, lower than a dirt bug or beetle grub, by bringing up the violent 2017 assault on Paul by a hate-crazed neighbor, whose attack left Paul with five broken ribs and the loss of part of his lung -- in order to cheer the criminal. And this, right at the time when Paul is now afflicted by the coronavirus.

Normal people wish anyone with the coronavirus, even political opponents, well. Pelosi Junior wishes Paul nothing but attempted murder and violence, such is the hate in her heart. She's some kind of ghoul.

Is this a reflection on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who just blocked a congressional coronavirus aid package that includes $1,200 checks to average Americans, and $100 million to hospitals unless Congress enacts the green new deal alongside it? It sure sounds like it. Christine, by the way, is in politics herself as a strategist and very close to her mother. This is what gets taught in the Pelosi household.

Fox reports that she is "under fire" for this, but there is no evidence she is sorry for such gratuitous nastiness on her Twitter feed. She's not the least bit perturbed. Her twitter feed is a good proxy for Democrat-think on these matters - phony claims about the aid package really being a big business bailout, which it is not, and assorted yellings about Trump.