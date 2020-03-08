« 1983: President Reagan drew a sharp contrast with the USSR | A French intellectual warns that France will have a Muslim future »
March 8, 2020

Two Democrat activists, one black and one white, go to war over MLK’s words

By Andrea Widburg

CNN correspondent Hilary Rosen, although white, was a good friend of America’s first black president. White House visitor logs from 2012 show that she’d visited the White House 35 times. Now though, Rosen’s race relations aren’t so good. That’s because, after first correcting a black woman’s take on a Martin Luther King, Jr. quotation, she then referred to “angry black women.” Ruh-roh.

The trigger occurred when Rosen, representing Joe Biden’s interests, and Nina Turner, a Bernie campaign co-chair, appeared on CNN with Chris Cuomo. In the snippet that exploded, Turner contended that King warned blacks that white liberals were too comfortable to be useful allies. Rosen took umbrage and uttered 21st-century fighting words:

Rosen: Don’t use Martin Luther King against Joe Biden. You don’t have that standing. I’m sorry, you don’t!

Turner: Don’t tell me what kind of standing I have as a black woman in America! How dare you!

Rosen: “You have a lot of standing as a black woman in America. You don’t have the standing to attack Joe Biden using Martin Luther King’s words. That’s my point.”

Turner: I didn’t attack anybody; you’re taking it that way. Listen, don’t dip into what I have to say about the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. How dare, as a white woman,  try to tell me what I’m supposed to feel and what I’m doing right.

Realizing that she’d been caught “white-splaining,” Rosen tried to make amends, but only made the situation much worse – so much worse, in fact, that she later deleted the tweet:

When the fecal matter really hit the fan, Rosen put out several more tweets, each one groveling harder than the last:

Once Rosen was finished abasing herself, Turner made a video saying, first, that she was deeply offended that she’d been called an angry black woman and, second, that Hell Yes! She is an angry black woman because black women should be angry:

Other non-angry black women were definitely peeved. Here's just one example among many:

Bernie Sanders piled on, insisting that Biden take responsibility for his racist surrogate:

As a reminder, Bernie was silent when his surrogates craved American blood. Kyle Jurek proudly stated that he wanted to “light [Bernie’s political enemies] on fire on the streets,” and said that people supported Warren only “because she has a vagina.” Martin Weissgerber said gulags weren’t that bad; that America’s billionaires should be sent to gulags for forced labor; that the guillotine should return; and that he wanted to get an AK-47 to fight the revolution.

Bernie’s supporters, undeterred by Bernie’s hypocrisy, were also righteously indignant:

Once again, leftists are proving that, if you focus obsessively on race and build your political platform on a system of racial spoils, you won’t have more racial harmony, you will have less. You will also have people desperate to be insulted, to be victims, rather than people of goodwill seeking to come together for their, and their nation's, benefit.

CNN correspondent Hilary Rosen, although white, was a good friend of America’s first black president. White House visitor logs from 2012 show that she’d visited the White House 35 times. Now though, Rosen’s race relations aren’t so good. That’s because, after first correcting a black woman’s take on a Martin Luther King, Jr. quotation, she then referred to “angry black women.” Ruh-roh.

The trigger occurred when Rosen, representing Joe Biden’s interests, and Nina Turner, a Bernie campaign co-chair, appeared on CNN with Chris Cuomo. In the snippet that exploded, Turner contended that King warned blacks that white liberals were too comfortable to be useful allies. Rosen took umbrage and uttered 21st-century fighting words:

Rosen: Don’t use Martin Luther King against Joe Biden. You don’t have that standing. I’m sorry, you don’t!

Turner: Don’t tell me what kind of standing I have as a black woman in America! How dare you!

Rosen: “You have a lot of standing as a black woman in America. You don’t have the standing to attack Joe Biden using Martin Luther King’s words. That’s my point.”

Turner: I didn’t attack anybody; you’re taking it that way. Listen, don’t dip into what I have to say about the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. How dare, as a white woman,  try to tell me what I’m supposed to feel and what I’m doing right.

Realizing that she’d been caught “white-splaining,” Rosen tried to make amends, but only made the situation much worse – so much worse, in fact, that she later deleted the tweet:

When the fecal matter really hit the fan, Rosen put out several more tweets, each one groveling harder than the last:

Once Rosen was finished abasing herself, Turner made a video saying, first, that she was deeply offended that she’d been called an angry black woman and, second, that Hell Yes! She is an angry black woman because black women should be angry:

Other non-angry black women were definitely peeved. Here's just one example among many:

Bernie Sanders piled on, insisting that Biden take responsibility for his racist surrogate:

As a reminder, Bernie was silent when his surrogates craved American blood. Kyle Jurek proudly stated that he wanted to “light [Bernie’s political enemies] on fire on the streets,” and said that people supported Warren only “because she has a vagina.” Martin Weissgerber said gulags weren’t that bad; that America’s billionaires should be sent to gulags for forced labor; that the guillotine should return; and that he wanted to get an AK-47 to fight the revolution.

Bernie’s supporters, undeterred by Bernie’s hypocrisy, were also righteously indignant:

Once again, leftists are proving that, if you focus obsessively on race and build your political platform on a system of racial spoils, you won’t have more racial harmony, you will have less. You will also have people desperate to be insulted, to be victims, rather than people of goodwill seeking to come together for their, and their nation's, benefit.