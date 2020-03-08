Two Democrat activists, one black and one white, go to war over MLK’s words

CNN correspondent Hilary Rosen, although white, was a good friend of America’s first black president. White House visitor logs from 2012 show that she’d visited the White House 35 times. Now though, Rosen’s race relations aren’t so good. That’s because, after first correcting a black woman’s take on a Martin Luther King, Jr. quotation, she then referred to “angry black women.” Ruh-roh.

The trigger occurred when Rosen, representing Joe Biden’s interests, and Nina Turner, a Bernie campaign co-chair, appeared on CNN with Chris Cuomo. In the snippet that exploded, Turner contended that King warned blacks that white liberals were too comfortable to be useful allies. Rosen took umbrage and uttered 21st-century fighting words:

Rosen: Don’t use Martin Luther King against Joe Biden. You don’t have that standing. I’m sorry, you don’t! Turner: Don’t tell me what kind of standing I have as a black woman in America! How dare you! Rosen: “You have a lot of standing as a black woman in America. You don’t have the standing to attack Joe Biden using Martin Luther King’s words. That’s my point.” Turner: I didn’t attack anybody; you’re taking it that way. Listen, don’t dip into what I have to say about the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. How dare, as a white woman, try to tell me what I’m supposed to feel and what I’m doing right.

Realizing that she’d been caught “white-splaining,” Rosen tried to make amends, but only made the situation much worse – so much worse, in fact, that she later deleted the tweet:

When the fecal matter really hit the fan, Rosen put out several more tweets, each one groveling harder than the last:

Good morning. I have nothing but the upmost respect for Nina, her experience as a person of color, and the fight she’s waging in this election. Wake up this morning to this: I apologized + I take full responsibility. I look forward to the rest of the primary seeking common ground — Hilary Rosen (@hilaryr) March 6, 2020

I’m horrified that anyone would think i would call Nina Turner “an angry black woman” I would NEVER!! After the TV hit last night, I was getting tons of ugly messages to keep fighting her using that phrase. I was trying to tell people to STOP. Cause I KNEW I needed to apologize. — Hilary Rosen (@hilaryr) March 6, 2020

2/2 I unequivocally know I disrespected her and I wanted to make it right by telling disgusting white folks to stop. Wow did that tweet go wrong. I am so sorry. — Hilary Rosen (@hilaryr) March 6, 2020

I’ve called Nina to apologize directly. Whether or not she takes my call, I am still humbly sorry. — Hilary Rosen (@hilaryr) March 6, 2020

Once Rosen was finished abasing herself, Turner made a video saying, first, that she was deeply offended that she’d been called an angry black woman and, second, that Hell Yes! She is an angry black woman because black women should be angry:

Other non-angry black women were definitely peeved. Here's just one example among many:

A quick note to @hilaryr (politics aside):



Hilary, I have not forgotten that #AngryBlackWomen nursed white babies when their own mothers were too weak, lazy, or disinterested to do it themselves... pic.twitter.com/4qyRZG26yV — Tiffany Gill (@IAmTiffanyGill) March 6, 2020

Bernie Sanders piled on, insisting that Biden take responsibility for his racist surrogate:

.@JoeBiden must accept responsibility for his surrogate telling our campaign co-chair Senator @NinaTurner that she doesn't have standing to invoke the words of Dr. King. That is unacceptable and Joe must apologize to Nina and all the people of color supporting our campaign. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 6, 2020

As a reminder, Bernie was silent when his surrogates craved American blood. Kyle Jurek proudly stated that he wanted to “light [Bernie’s political enemies] on fire on the streets,” and said that people supported Warren only “because she has a vagina.” Martin Weissgerber said gulags weren’t that bad; that America’s billionaires should be sent to gulags for forced labor; that the guillotine should return; and that he wanted to get an AK-47 to fight the revolution.

Bernie’s supporters, undeterred by Bernie’s hypocrisy, were also righteously indignant:

I don’t want to hear another damn word about Bernie Bro’s on this damn site when Joe Biden has people like Hilary Rosen working for him. You can’t control your supporters, you can control who you hire to speak on your behalf. This was disgusting. #JimCrowJoeBiden https://t.co/3HkmFtRbFy — AshleyStevens (@The_Acumen) March 6, 2020

Once again, leftists are proving that, if you focus obsessively on race and build your political platform on a system of racial spoils, you won’t have more racial harmony, you will have less. You will also have people desperate to be insulted, to be victims, rather than people of goodwill seeking to come together for their, and their nation's, benefit.