Trump unloads on an NBC reporter who attacks, interrupts, and fights with him

Having failed with the Russia hoax and the Ukraine hoax, the Democrat establishment slipped seamlessly into blaming President Trump for the coronavirus’s entry into and affect on America. During his now-daily press briefings, Trump is fighting back against the reporters and shining a light on their efforts to frighten, not inform Americans.

On Friday, NBC’s Peter Alexander decided to pick a fight with President Trump regarding repurposing existing drugs to see if they can speedily be put into place to fight the coronavirus. It began when the President said that he was very pleased about the way in which Chloroquine was getting fast-tracked through the FDA to be used for a reason other than its approved usage as a malaria treatment.

Trump pointed out the advantage of knowing all about the drug and its safety record. He did not say that the drug was a magic pill. Instead, he said that it should certainly be tried and that he felt optimistic that something good would come of the trial.

Alexander was having none of that. Rather, he accused Trump of being too positive, an attribute that, in Alexander’s twisted media mind, was frightening. After repeatedly interrupting and talking over the President, Alexander finally said that people are sick, dying and afraid, and asked Trump what he was actually doing about it.

Think about that: In Alexander’s mind, all the things that President Trump has done -- fast-tracking possible medicines, working with America’s governors, speedily closing the borders to new infections, educating and assuring the people, and myriad other steps since China finally admitted it had a problem -- isn’t doing anything. How can a person like this be taken seriously?

Fortunately, Trump does not take these stuffed suits seriously. He did not take Alexander’s question at face value, which would have given it a legitimacy it didn’t deserve. Instead, Trump lit into Alexander, calling him a “terrible reporter” and accusing him of failing to report the facts and, instead, just relying on sensationalism. “The American people are looking for answers,” he said, “and they’re looking for hope, and you’re doing sensationalism.”

Listening to the debate between the two and seeing Alexander's rank disrespect for the American president, especially when contrasted with Trump's honest information and his willingness to be flexible that Trump showed about new treatments, should be a mind-opening experience. The drive-by media will show the footage to shame Trump, but they might discover that Americans, rather than disagree with Trump, think he's correct.

By the way, be sure to watch the little pantomime in which Alexander engages when the president goes after him. “Who me?” he pantomimes. It’s patently false outrage, which fits comfortably with everything else fake about this NBC “reporter.”