The media’s obsessive focus on the phrase “Chinese Virus” is good for Trump

To deflect from its responsibility for coronavirus, China has been playing the "It's your fault, not my fault" game. The mainstream media instantly grabbed hold of this idea. They started saying that it's racist to call a virus that originated in Wuhan, China, the "Wuhan virus" or the "Chinese virus." Not only has Trump refused to play along, he’s used a Chinese philosophical concept to take his stand.

Confucius, China’s greatest philosopher, was once asked what he would do if he became governor. He said that he would "rectify the name." Nowadays, we generally understand the principle to mean bringing clarity to the world, and ensuring good governance, by calling them by their proper name:

If language is not correct, then what is said is not what is meant; if what is said is not what is meant, then what must be done remains undone; if this remains undone, morals and art will deteriorate; if justice goes astray, the people will stand about in helpless confusion. Hence there must be no arbitrariness in what is said. This matters above everything.

Confucius is the anti-Orwell. Trump intuitively understands the rectification principle and is now using this Chinese philosophy against China.

The moment the Chinese began to blame America for coronavirus, Trump began to call the virus the “Chinese Virus.” The press went mad.

Celia Vega, an ABC reporter, seemed to pluck racial attacks out of thin air to challenge Trump on his word choice. Although it was a mean and stupid question, Trump answered it because it gave him the opportunity to explain why “Chinese Virus” is an accurate phrase, not a racist one. Trump also made it plain that he will defend America’s honor and the honor of the American military:

President Trump asked again why he uses the phrase “Chinese Virus”:



VEGA: Why do you keep calling this the Chinese virus, there are reports of dozens of incidents of bias against Chinese Americans in this country. Your own aide, Secretary Azar says he does not use this term. He says ethnicity does not cause the virus. Why do you keep using this? A lot of people think it’s racist. TRUMP: Because it comes from China. It’s not racist at all. No, not at all. It comes from China, that’s why. It comes from China. I want to be accurate. VEGA: And no concerns about Chinese Americans in this country? The aides behind you, are you comfortable with this term? TRUMP: I have great love for all of the people from our country but, as you know, China tried to say at one point, maybe they stopped now, that it was caused by American soldiers. That can’t happen. That’s not gonna happen, not as long as I’m president. It comes from China.

When another reporter asked Trump about blaming the Chinese for the virus, Trump showed that he was open-minded about supporting Tom Cotton in the latter’s bid to “punish” China:

REPORTER: In talking about China, you've been very clear about who you think is to blame or where the origin to blame of this virus is or -- TRUMP: Not think. No, no. Not think. I know who . . . where it came from. I don't know if you'd say China is to blame. Certainly, we didn't get an early run on it. It would have been helpful if we knew about it earlier. But it comes from China. And it's not a question about that. Nobody is questioning that. REPORTER: Senator Cotton is saying that they should be "punished" in so many words for inflicting this on the American people. Do you feel that way about it? TRUMP: Well, I have a lot of respect for Tom Cotton, and I know what exactly what he's been saying. And there are those people who say that, so we'll see what happens.

One of the things Trump’s supporters like best about him is the fact that he doesn’t have the politician’s habit of hiding behind weasel words. He’s a straight shooter and calls things by their rightful names. Confucius would be proud, and China should be worried.