Stunning! Hillary Clinton thanked by Chinese diplomat for criticizing Trump as racist over ‘Chinese flu’ label

Hillary Clinton has chosen sides, and she is so firmly enlisted in the Chinese propaganda effort to evade responsibility for foisting the COVID-19 virus on the world that an ambassador from that country has publicly endorsed her on Twitter in the name of “justice.”

Perhaps in the twisted worldview of pathological Trump hatred, it is a good thing to side with the progenitor of a plague upon the world, the country that openly plans to displace the United States and establish itself as the world’s hegemon.

Here is the tweet spotted by Rep. Paul Gosar:

Communist China literally thanking Hillary Clinton for her support... pic.twitter.com/NUOxi17wSt — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) March 21, 2020

As American Thinker readers know, identifying a virus by its place of origin is well established, and has never before been regarded as “racist.” When was "German measles" w=ever denounced as a racist name? Many progressive politicians and media figures called Coronavirus, as it was then known, the “Wuhan virus” early on. When China’s strategy turned to denying its culpability and some propaganda organs absurdly claimed that US soldiers had seeded the virus in China, the claims of racism started appearing.

China has been behaving like an enemy, threatening to cut off supplies of pharmaceuticals (and thereby kill Amercans). Siding with an enemy in a time of crisis has never before been a winning strategy, except when one’s homeland is defeated, at which point one becomes a Quisling.

Perhaps the former Secretary of State was misled into thinking this was a wise move by the dominant media efforts in support of China’s propaganda line.

There will be a reckoning.