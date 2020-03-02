Six questions for the coronavirus task force

So far, the press conferences on the coronavirus have been a mixed bag. More specifics would be appreciated.

A few questions come to mind.

Assuming the Chinese model has been successful and the virus has been contained (big if), how do we implement similar measures in a free society?

Given the scale of the outbreaks in Italy and South Korea, why haven’t we blocked all incoming flights from these countries?

With a 14-day incubation period, how can the CDC keep up with tracking since an infected person could have countless contacts over that period of time, including casual contacts in places like supermarkets?

Isn’t it contradictory to urge Americans to be prepared while at the same time repeatedly telling us not to buy N95 masks (which aren’t available anyway)? If there is an outbreak in one’s community, wouldn’t it be prudent to have masks on hand to help protect oneself and one’s family?

If someone has cold or flu symptoms, how can they determine when to seek medical care to rule out coronavirus? There’s a balance that must be found between people getting the care they need in a timely fashion and the system becoming overwhelmed with frightened patients with symptoms that are confusing.

How quickly can the United States ramp up production of pharmaceuticals so we’re no longer dependent on China for almost all of the medication we use (prescribed or over-the-counter)? How we let that happen is unthinkable to begin with, but in light of the coronavirus surely this issue should be front and center.a

These are but a few questions that stand out for me. I hope AT readers will post theirs in the comments section.

Photo credit: Pixabay