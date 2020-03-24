Senate Democrats block the coronavirus relief package that they helped write

“You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it's an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.” – Rahm Emanuel (actual quotation)

“This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.” – Rep. James Clyburn (actual quotation)

“Nice little country you’ve got here. It would be a shame if something happened to it.” – Congressional Democrats (fake but accurate quotation)

Over the past week, a bipartisan group of Senators hammered out the details of a phase-three coronavirus stimulus bill. On Sunday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that he’d had “two good meetings . . . with Secretary Mnuchin . . . and I’m very optimistic that we can get something done.” He emphasized that it was important to “allow these businesses that are now closed to quickly re-establish themselves.” He boasted about “having good bipartisan agreements.”

And the bill was indeed a good enough bill, with straightforward help for people negatively affected by coronavirus:

Then, Nancy Pelosoi blew into D.C., cracked her whip, and everything changed. The narrative was no longer about saving American businesses to ensure that, after this panic is over, Americans will still have jobs. Nor was it about immediate financial relief for individuals who have already lost their livelihoods, cannot meet bills, or have rising medical costs.

Now, the proposed bipartisan bill was a “corporate slush fund” that didn’t help the little people. Joe Biden, woozy and mumbling, read the TelePrompter summarizing Democrats' new objections:

President Trump and Mitch McConnell are trying to put a corporate bailout ahead of families. It's simply wrong. We need to be focused on helping hardworking Americans, communities, and small businesses — not handing big corporations a blank check. pic.twitter.com/tMBZm26h3y — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) March 23, 2020

A furious Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R., Tex.) forcefully argued through Twitter that the Democrats’ new objections were lies:

Democrats torpedoed a bipartisan emergency bill that:



-Provides payroll & rent for small business

-Credit to businesses across America to keep them afloat

- Cash in American’s pockets

-⬆️ unemployment benefits



They have no good reasons. Just partisanship. Call your reps NOW. pic.twitter.com/7WvBaX2wxT — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 23, 2020

We will not forget this. More businesses are closing tomorrow while you peddle this lie. You literally stopped a good bill because it *didn’t have enough red tape*. You hate American businesses so much that you would sacrifice our economy out of pure contempt. #wewillnotforget https://t.co/mhDXytxZh8 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 23, 2020

Here is the text on the $500B portion of the bill:



Direct Lending Limitations: executive total compensation may not exceed $425,000; prohibition of stock buybacks during the duration of the loan; borrowers must maintain existing payroll as of March 13.



Dems are lying. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) March 23, 2020

Kimberley Strassel also had substantive points to make about the Democrats’ lies:

2) Pelosi's balk is naked attempt to cadge more last-minute money. She's playing politics in a crisis. Which is almost as bad as Elizabeth Warren suggesting this is a corporate "slush fund." Gov shuts down economy, and Warren blames business? Toxic. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) March 22, 2020

Armed with their talking points, Democrats refused to vote the bill out of committee on both Sunday and Monday, even though a “yes” vote would have allowed more negotiations. Their weird, anti-American intransigence suddenly made sense when Nancy Pelosi submitted her own 1,119 page bill in the House.

Pelosi’s proposed bill is not about urgent relief to save American businesses (i.e., employers) and get immediate financial aid to Americans harmed by the country’s stoppage. Instead, it’s a compendium of all the things Democrats always want. In an impassioned Twitter thread, Sen. Tom Cotton included a list of twelve non-coronavirus, hard-Left demands Pelosi is making before she'll release Americans’ money for surviving economic hard times:

Families and businesses need help now to survive the China virus pandemic. But @SpeakerPelosi walked away from negotiations to write her own bill, full of absurd provisions completely unrelated to the crisis at hand. Here’s what Speaker Pelosi is demanding while Americans suffer: — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 23, 2020

1. Corporate pay statistics by race and race statistics for all corporate boards at companies receiving assistance



2. Bailing out all current debt of postal service



3. Required early voting



4. Required same day voter registration



5. 10k bailout for student loans — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 23, 2020

6. For companies accepting assistance, 1/3 of board members must be chosen by workers



7. Provisions on official time for union collective bargaining



8. Full offset of airline emissions by 2025



9. Greenhouse gas statistics for individual flights — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 23, 2020

10. Retirement plans for community newspaper employees



11. $15 minimum wage at companies receiving assistance



12. Permanent paid leave at companies receiving assistance — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 23, 2020

The Democrats see an opportunity in this crisis.



Not to help the American people, but to hold an emergency relief bill hostage until they get their radical wish list.



How long will Arkansans and Americans across the country have to wait? — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) March 23, 2020

Rachel Brovard has a thread that also details the demands Democrats are making as they hold hostage America’s economic survival. The screen shots give a sense of the depth of this 1,100+ page document. Seeing it, you can tell that Pelosi has been sitting on the bill for a long time, waiting to unleash it when the proper crisis arrived:

Pelosi's #COVID19 bill is 1,119 pages and contains provisions for "conducting risk-limiting audits of results of elections" so yeah it's really very focused on the crisis at hand.🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Q6axBi14lZ — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

It also bails out the postal service. pic.twitter.com/cy9GYoK7zj — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

Also, guys, let's maybe focus on restricting stock buybacks and executive compensation with taxpayer loans and save the woke-scolding for later? pic.twitter.com/6iv0TKbbwU — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

Same day voter registration, a long-time Dem wishlist item, very relevant to addressing those businesses and working families about to go under from #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/KizGbEYq9O — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

We can agree or disagree about the value of collective bargaining for federal employees but can we all agree that it doesn't belong in a relief bill DESIGNED TO HELP PEOPLE WITH #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/bswhj4dMeG — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

I'm just going to throw this out there: Requiring the airlines to fully offset their carbon emissions is not going to save the airlines. pic.twitter.com/WcmHuI5eQr — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

You know what families who can't work and are struggling to make rent really care about?



Being able to look up greenhouse gas emissions from the flights they can't afford to book. pic.twitter.com/klGOhE8uOM — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

I, too, care for community journalism.



But right now none of them have jobs because of #COVID19 so maybe this isn't the time to modify their retirement plans. pic.twitter.com/fK0OO9VqVQ — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

I mean. Again. Worthy goal? Perhaps. We can debate it. But why are we establishing all these new programs when what we really need is to PASS A BILL TO HELP PEOPLE WHO CANNOT WORK. pic.twitter.com/Awv3Thjc8h — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

Ah, here it is. The prohibition on stock buybacks, exec comp, & dividends for corps receiving taxpayer loans. I actually agree w/ this. But, it's a tiny provision amidst bailing out the USPS, emissions mandates on the airlines, & ensuring woke corporate boards. So here we are. pic.twitter.com/9ANF6wjUZ7 — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

Annnnd....in case you thought we were done with the woke-scolding, you were wrong.



Families can't pay their mortgages and there aren't enough ventilators, but you know what we will have? Corporate budgets dedicated to diversity & inclusion initiatives! pic.twitter.com/tBuO3hrBfB — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) March 23, 2020

None of these demands, of course, have anything to do with providing immediate aid during a short-term, but potentially calamitous economic crisis. Instead, the Democrats are using the crisis to reshape American politics to their benefit. This is depraved.

As businesses fail and Americans go bankrupt, the Democrats think they’ve got Americans by the shorthairs, and maybe, right now, they do. After all, Republicans do care about Americans over politics, and they may end up doing whatever it takes to keep the country running. However, elections will still happen this year when all the furor dies down. That’s when the Democrats need to get the electoral drubbing they deserve, so that the fruits of their mafia-like tactics can be reversed.

We’ll give the last word on this topic to Ben Shapiro, who's no Trump fan: