Scoundrel Time: Coronavirus brings out the ugly face of the left

At a time when the entire country is coming together to collectively beat back a pandemic -- from President Trump, to California's Gov. Gavin Newsom, from Google to Walmart, from all us little guys staying home, which even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has promoted, we're still getting things like this:

Via RedState:

That's a retweet from Miss Wonder Muslim, prayer rugs, footbaths and all, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who's always there to show her piety when it scores political points - and her hate and contempt when it doesn't. One of her first acts as a newly elected congresswoman in 2018 was to mock Vice President Mike Pence's Christian faith. Besides Christians, we now know what she thinks of Christians prayer.

She's since deleted her retweet after a strong ratio-ing from angry Twitterers, claiming she's got religion and is all in for prayer now, putting out this Pecksniffian piety:

Let me be clear as someone who has been praying through this all & as someone who attended the National Prayer Breakfast. My retweet was not to be an attack on prayer. It was to bring attention to the need for meaningful action to combat this public health crisis. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) March 16, 2020

It's amazing how ugly she gets when prayer gets brought up by the 'wrong' person. So much for national unity.

And while we are at it, isn't this the wondrous thought of the media-vaunted leftist David Hogg, who wants to take away every law abiding citizen's guns? It's intolerance like this that makes gun ownership necessary. Imagine him getting his way and imagine what happens to freedom of religion in the thereafter.

Meanwhile, Tlaib's buddy, Rep. Ilhan Omar, who just broke up some woman's marriage by marrying her campaign consultant in her fourth marriage, her first and third to her husband, her second to her brother, has been busy spreading the 'ugly', too. Omar tweeted this:

Thinking of all the families separated forcefully by your father’s policies today.



Share your ideas on how you plan to unite them. #TogetherApart https://t.co/cv2g8Oclvc — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 17, 2020

It's an odd time to be calling for open borders when the rest of the nation is being asked to stay home. Open borders for them but closed doors for us? Seems that if Trump (even in concert with most Democrats, in a rare show of bipartisan unity) wants one thing, she wants the opposite. Her attack on Ivanka Trump, who was offering something constructive and friendly, was particularly reprehensible. All she left out was a trademark anti-Semitic trope. Why'd she go after Jewish-convert Ivanka instead of Trump himself?

The leftist ugliness just kept coming, with reinforcements from the Hollywood chi-chi crowd rolling in. Here's the word from Hollywood's favorite toilet-mouth, Chrissy Teigen:

Has melania even thought about doing something with her be best shit during these times? I see regular ass awesome people on my timeline all day doing all they can to make people happy and this wifebot is working on whatever the fuck a tennis gazebo is — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 18, 2020

There were apparently more than one of these, including one which said "f*** you" to the first lady, who has exhibited nothing but class and dignity entirely opaque to her. Why Target, which has attempted to work with the president in extending parking lot space for free testing of coronavirus for the public continues to employ her is rather a mystery.

As for Teigen, she never noticed her ugliness, given that she upbraided the Twitterati for this beyond-stupid tweet from 31-year-old actress Vanessa Hudgens. According to Page Six:

After Vanessa Hudgens became the poster child for coronavirus callousness with a tone-deaf post about the pandemic, Chrissy Teigen has unexpectedly come to her aid, telling Hudgens’ haters, “Just stop … the knives gotta go.” “High School Musical” star Hudgens faced a huge backlash on social media after she posted a flippant response to President Trump’s comments that the crisis could stretch into the summer, saying, “Til July sounds like a bunch of bulls–t. I’m sorry. But like, it’s a virus. I get it like, I respect it, but at the same time like even if everybody gets it, like yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible, but like inevitable?”

Knives gotta go? Speaking of knives... Can you say 'hypocrisy'?

The ugliness extended well beyond the left and into the NeverTrump fever swamps, too, when self-described GOP consultant (and CNN contributor) Rick Smith, who really has a thing against President Trump, suggested that Melania Trump, who was trying to help at a time like this, #BeInfected:

After calling Trump voters too dumb to read, do math and read maps - now this.



Time for CNN to dump Rick Wilson.https://t.co/gm8uD0nTZM — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) March 19, 2020

There's some kind of diseased mind going on with Smith, too. It's striking how these attacks are going to the women in Trump's life - Ivanka, Melania, people who are trying to do some kind of good, offer some kind of consolation for being locked in in our collective endeavor to kill off the coronavirus -- and they're spewing the vilest of thoughts. They aren't taking on Trump, they're taking on his family since they likely fear Trump.

These are the instincts of bullies, and every one of these people are bullies. Instead of rallying around the country, which even blue state governors such as Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom are doing, they're throwing poop from the ape enclosure at the zoo. It's disgusting. And it's surely the true face of the left. It's scoundrel time and the leftists are coming out of the woodwork.

Image credit: MPAC National, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0