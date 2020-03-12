Paul Joseph Watson brings his usual verve and rationality to coronavirus

Something peculiar is happening in America based upon a byproduct of Trump Derangement Syndrome. TDS has been rampant in America for over three years. Barring Fox News, the media and half of the political class are deeply infected. One could say it’s an even more dangerous disease than coronavirus.

The byproduct of TDS is how people view the media. Those who share the media's TDS believe every single word that flows from them. These consumers are utterly credulous. They have no cynicism barrier to help them analyze whether reporters based their stories upon facts or TDS.

Meanwhile, those who support Trump disbelieve every word that flows from the media. They are entirely cynical. They automatically assume that any story that negatively affects the Trump presidency is probably a lie.

With coronavirus, this schism is very apparently: Trump Haters have all turned into Chicken Littles, running around screaming, “The sky is falling!” As far as they’re concerned, America is on the brink of an Apocalypse. Everyone will die except for the few survivors in a barren dystopia of the type routinely portrayed in angsty teen novels and Hunger Games movies.

Meanwhile, the Trump supporters are like the townspeople in Aesop’s fable, "The Boy Who Cried, ’Wolf!'” As far as they’re concerned, if the media says there’s a dangerous epidemic disease out there, they resist hysteria. They accept that coronavirus is dangerous, and they’re willing to wash their hands, use disinfectants, practice social distance, etc. However, they remain relentlessly calm, and they still think the president is doing an excellent job, both generally and specifically with regards to coronavirus.

Trump supporters are probably enjoying better mental health and less anxiety. Some, though, may be a bit too cavalier about coronavirus's risks, which is a mistake too.

Enter Paul Joseph Watson, the young British man who has no patience for leftist shibboleths and who believes strongly in core conservative values. He’s also funny and edgy.

Watson's video about coronavirus came out late Wednesday, and it’s worth watching for some perspective about political decisions, globalism, political correctness, and mindless hysteria. Skip the video only if you object to a handful of old-fashioned obscenities: