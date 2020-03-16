One man's tweets remind us that Americans hang together, they don't fall apart

For many people, there is a sense that the world is collapsing around them. People must have felt this way in December 999, when they thought that the year 1,000 would bring about the end of the world, or in 1348, when the Black Plague was erasing one third to one half of the world's population.

Today, people who ought to know better are intentionally driving the panic. The media are probably doing that in part to spur sales ("if it bleeds, it leads" and all that). As Sunday night's debate between Bernie and Biden shows, though, Democrats are entirely on board with creating panic because they believe that it will win them back the White House. To the extent that the press is a Democrat operation, it wants voters so afraid that they'll switch leaders in the middle of a crisis.

The run on stores shows that the Democrat establishment's tactics are working. People are panicking, whether because some atavistic fear is driving them mindlessly forward or because they're worried about being quarantined for several days without access to food. After all, those of us in more densely populated areas have had the luxury of running into the grocery store every one or two days to top up our relatively small store of food supplies.

One man, Jester D TGM, who describes himself a "just a fool juggling random thoughts to entertain the masses," had something different to offer. He reminds us that, no matter the strings being pulled at the top echelons of society, we Americans are in this together, and if we remember that, we will pull through:

I’m a garbageman, I can’t work from home and my job is an essential city service that must get done. It’s a tough job, from getting up pre-dawn to the physical toll it takes on my body to the monotonous nature of the job, at times it’s hard to keep on going.

Thread 1/3 — Jester D TGM (@JustMeTurtle) March 14, 2020

Right now though, right now I am feeling an extra sense of pride and purpose as I do my work. I see the people, my people, of my city, peeking out their windows at me. They’re scared, we’re scared. Scared but resilient.

2/3 — Jester D TGM (@JustMeTurtle) March 14, 2020

Us garbagemen are gonna keep collecting the garbage, doctors and nurses are gonna keep doctoring and nurse-ering. It’s gonna be ok, we’re gonna make it be ok. I love my city. I love my country. I love my planet Earth. Be good to each other and we’ll get through this. ðŸ’• — Jester D TGM (@JustMeTurtle) March 14, 2020

That's the spirit. Indeed, in all free countries, that's the spirit. As Monica Showalter wrote on Sunday, even as Italians (who are a free people despite socialized medicine) are hunkered down in their apartments, their spirits still soar. Here's just one example. There are more at the link.

In a Jewish Facebook group to which I belong, someone told about her father, who, from ages 3–5 was kept alive in a hole in the ground under a farm in Poland, with his mother holding her hand across his mouth all day long to keep him from giving away their location. They survived.

We humans are resilient. We do best when we're not driven to mindless panic by people with agendas. Government helps, but, ultimately, it's on us to do the right thing and make the right decisions. If we have a little patience, a little kindness, and a lot of courage, we'll survive this, whether it's the worst-case scenario the doomsayers predict or just a bubble in time that reminds us we can't control everything in our world.