On Sunday, Jake Tapper stood in for America’s biased media conglomerate

Once upon a time, Jake Tapper, although leaning left, was a reasonably balanced reporter. The Trump years, however, have destroyed his ability to separate fact from opinion. Now, he’s as bad as any other mainstream media reporter. And if you doubt that statement, you only need to look at his conduct on Sunday, when he allowed himself to be used twice as a conduit for incorrect, left-leaning material.

It started early in the morning when Tapper interviewed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the avatar of the modern Democrat Party, about New York’s shortage of masks and ventilators. During the interview, Ocasio-Cortez repeated the Politico lie that President Trump called coronavirus a “hoax.” As the video shows, though, what Trump said was that the hoax was the media’s politicized attacks against him through the vehicle of the coronavirus, just as they attacked him about Russia and Ukraine.

When Ocasio-Cortez repeated this debunked lie, Tapper sat there, blinking like moronically, saying nothing:

AOC just repeated the lie that President Trump called coronavirus a "hoax."



This is not true, and has been debunked by numerous fact checking sources.



This would've been a great time for a fact check, @jaketapper... https://t.co/Ps1hItAKGA pic.twitter.com/X8qQEwMthF — Abigail Marone (Text EMPOWER to 88022) (@abigailmarone) March 22, 2020

After being called upon for letting Occasional-Cortez get away with this defamatory remark, Tapper had the gall to defend himself by claiming that Trump was lying, not about coronavirus, but about the fact that the media was attacking him:

I thought about it, because the president did not call the virus a hoax.



But i didn’t because he *did* call a hoax the concerns of those saying that the response from the president was insufficient and that he was downplaying the gravity of the crisis. And that too was a lie. https://t.co/MdPeulQpZ1 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 22, 2020

Apparently, Tapper hasn’t been watching Trump’s now-daily press conferences, during which the media is often more intent upon arguing with and attacking the president than they are on getting facts for the American people. Moreover, Tapper also seemingly missed that Trump was the only leader in the world to take the Chinese Virus so seriously that he closed America’s borders to China at the end of January. Then, the media attacked Trump as a racist; now, the media accuses him of being passive and ineffectual.

Showing that Tapper's abysmal excuse for allowing Occasional-Cortex to lie wasn't an anomaly, he was at it again Sunday evening. On Sunday, Reuters published a half-truth story that implied that America could have stopped the coronavirus if Trump hadn’t eliminated a CDC position that had an American representative in Beijing to monitor epidemic outbreaks. Both the Reuters’ headline and the first fifteen paragraphs focused tightly on that missing CDC person. Much of the article’s content read like standard Chinese propaganda.

It was only in the sixteenth paragraph that the truth emerged. Because the position was in Beijing and China deliberately suppressed information about what was happening in Wuhan, an American presence in Beijing wouldn’t have made any difference:

One disease expert told Reuters he was skeptical that the U.S. resident adviser would have been able to get earlier or better information to the Trump administration, given the Chinese government’s suppression of information. “In the end, based on circumstances in China, it probably wouldn’t have made a big difference,” Scott McNabb, who was a CDC epidemiologist for 20 years and is now a research professor at Emory University. “The problem was how the Chinese handled it. What should have changed was the Chinese should have acknowledged it earlier and didn’t.”

Despite being a reporter, Tapper didn’t bother to read the whole Reuters report. Instead, he retweeted it, putting his professional imprimatur on a half-truth that functioned as a lie:

(Reuters) - "Several months before the coronavirus pandemic began, the Trump administration eliminated a key American public health position in Beijing intended to help detect disease outbreaks in China, Reuters has learned."https://t.co/uo7oNTNHlL — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 22, 2020

And once again, when called upon it, Tapper offered a pathetic defense:

If you don’t like Reuters’ headline and first paragraph don’t take it up with me. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 22, 2020

People on Twitter were quick to point out that Tapper is a weasel. The following is just one of many examples:

You tweeted out one part of the piece whole ignoring a crucial detail: The dismissal according to experts was irrelevant due to China covering up discovery and early spread of the contagion.



Jake, why is CNN reluctant to report China’s role in all of this? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 22, 2020

As noted above, Tapper is not the only failed journalist out there. It’s just that his one day output represents what all the mainstream "journalists" are doing. At day’s end, it was President Trump who best summed up what’s happening out there in Media Land: