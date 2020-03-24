Ohio AG orders two abortion facilities closed amid coronavirus epidemic

Attorney General David Yost has ordered the closure of two Ohio abortion facilities, including the one health director Dr. Amy Acton helped get licensed. Yost received complaints after they remained open after being ordered to close.

Yost ordered Women's Med Center in Dayton and Planned Parenthood of Cincinnati Surgery Center to stop non-essential services, after neither complied with orders from Acton. Yost contacted them Saturday, March 21, 2020. According to the Columbus Dispatch, he said:

Non-essential surgical procedures are those that can be delayed without undue risk to the current or future health of the patient. If you or your facility do not immediately stop performing non-essential or elective surgical abortions in compliance with the [health director's order], the Department of Health will take all appropriate measures.

Dr. Acton helped obtain the license for "Women's Med Center" when Martin Haskell, a notorious late-term abortionist, was unable to meet the state requirements. When the name of the center was altered from "Women's Med Center of Dayton," the license was approved after a four-year battle in court.

Dr. Acton and her family worked as Obama-supporters who raised funds for Planned Parenthood. The pro-life Governor, Mike DeWine, apparently did not know about Dr. Acton's past, or no background investigation was done on her.

The National Abortion Federation (NAF) argues that abortion is "part of the continuum of pregnancy care." Patrina Mosley, the Family Research Council's director of life, culture, and women's advocacy, disagreed in a statement to Breitbart News:

Abortion is not healthcare. Keeping the doors open to kill in the middle of a pandemic shows you exactly who the abortion industry is and have always been: a tool of eugenics.

"The nation's largest abortion supplier, Planned Parenthood, founded by the renowned eugenicist, Margaret Sanger, is a billion-dollar business," Mosley said. "Do you think they are going to stand by now and not get paid? It's important to understand that abortion is a business — not health care."

Susan Daniels has been an Ohio-licensed private investigator for twenty-seven years. She uncovered Barack Obama's phony social security number in 2009.

Image: Nogwater via Flickr (cropped).