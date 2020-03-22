Media showing their inner 'Mean Girls' more and more each day

It looks as though, in this time of wokeness running amuck, we all are being instructed that we live in a "gender-fluid America." Consequently, if that is the case, I can be on strong ground and not accused of a dreaded sexism charge in pointing out that many members of the White House Press Corps are channeling their inner "Mean Girls."

Almost as part of the plotline from Tina Fey's brilliant movie Mean Girls, the "in crowd," the White House Press Corps turned on an accomplished outsider with this brouhaha:

A reporter from right-leaning One America News was roasted on social media on Thursday after asking President Trump if he thought the term "Chinese food" is racist, with one member of the press calling it "the dumbest question I've ever heard."

Au contraire, you snarky lightweights, the person asking the question for One America News is Chanel Rion, an accomplished Harvard Grad.

In teasing up an important point about the media actually having such a bad case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that many are taking their lead from Chicom propaganda, she was both entertaining and spot on.

The fact that her clever phrasing drew immediate counter-battery fire from curmudgeons without a sense of humor is a testimony to her hitting the target. The perfidy of PRC leaders — for example, accusing the U.S. Army of conducting germ warfare — combined with most in the White Press corps apparently lacking a sense of humor is the personification of a horrible trend into hotter and hotter nasty ignorant pack journalism. It is just my opinion, but I believe that most Americans see what I am saying.

It is the Chinese or Wuhan Virus, full stop, and just because PRC propaganda can't handle the truth, the truth is still the truth. President Trump is also correct in expressing empathy and understanding about the plight of the Chinese people when he says they have gone through Hell. All of us who have dedicated our professional lives to take on the rise of the People's Republic of China have always separated the long-suffering Chinese people from the communist brutality of their leaders.

Sadly, even now, there are two ugly bounces by the PRC leaders' lying that are directly hurting the health of all humanity. The first is the obvious point that much earlier warning would have saved countless lives before the coronavirus reached pandemic stage.

During a March 11 event hosted by the Heritage Foundation, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien blasted Beijing for covering up the coronavirus outbreak in China at its early stages. Rather than using best practices during China's early handling of the highly contagious and deadly disease, "this outbreak in Wuhan was covered up," O'Brien declared. "There's lots of open source reporting from Chinese nationals that the doctors involved were either silenced or put in isolation ... so the word of this virus could not get out," he added. If China had been cooperative at the beginning of the outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could have dramatically curtailed what happened in China and what's now happening across the world," O'Brien said. "It probably cost the world community two months to respond, and those two months ... could have dramatically curtailed what happened in China and what is now happening across the world," he also said.

The second bounce into hurting all is simple: if China lies about events in the beginning, then there is poor trust in the progression of the Chinese virus in China. This is more serious than people think.

Having built mathematical models for the Office of Net Assessment during the Cold War, we know that in many modeling trends, mathematicians' and statisticians' quest for a dynamic called "the law of large numbers" is available and accurate.

This research paper from Cornell is but one of many examples of the need for accurate large numbers:

Suppose that initially there are only a few infective vertices. We prove there is a threshold for a parameter involving the rates and vertex degrees below which only a small number of infections occur. Above the threshold a large outbreak occurs with probability bounded away from zero. Our main result is that, conditional on a large outbreak, the evolutions of certain quantities of interest, such as the fraction of infective vertices, converge to deterministic functions of time.

In other words, as a proud Cornelian with a graduate degree (graduate T.A., essentially for computers and decision-making), I can state that the motto of Faber College is what the professors are saying in their research: "Knowledge is good."

With one clever question, Chanel Rion put pressure on all in the news media to stop covering for PRC dictators and their propaganda machine.

