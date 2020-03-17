Liberal powder brains and Wuhan

An event like this Wuhan thing allows you to look inside people who are compelled to talk too much for a living.

From Breitbart, “Sunday on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” Washington Post opinion writer Jennifer Rubin argued there would be fewer Democrat coronavirus deaths because Democrats are adhering to suggestions offered by experts and the media.”

The only prescription I’ve heard from “experts” and the “media” is an overwhelming dose of panic.

Liberals listen to “experts and the media”, that dyad forms the godhead of liberalism. Those “experts” who assured us Trump conspired with Russia and they could prove it! You and I should adhere to the “experts” in the “media” who pushed a dog and pony impeachment trial upon us in January.

In January, Trump was busy ordering travel bans and ramping up the CDC.

Jennifer Rubin must have been in a traffic jam while she ruminated upon what she was going say on that show. Some of those least rational thoughts popped into her mouth as she was trying desperately to grab further air time.

Uh, "selectively culling the herd," Jennifer? When and more importantly why did that occur to you?

On the other hand, Rubin is an absolute voice of reason when compared to the exaggerated figures some of her liberal cohorts toss around.

According to Barack Obama’s former acting administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Andrew Slavitt, there are “experts” who say more than one million Americans are already doomed because the “virus was not contained.”

Millions! I tell you, millions! Doomed!

But conservative America won’t be part of the herd. We will beat this faster than imagined by liberals like Slavitt and Rubin who possess only wild imaginations that only run to the death of this, the death of that, the death of our Constitution, the death of Republicans, the death of something.

You and I fear a “media” openly spreading an anxiety more viral than the disease itself. We fear the “experts”; the loose cannons that casually spread wild claims and numbers we all know are ridiculous. Hell, why not ten million deaths, or let’s round it up to a recognizable number, how about 63 million deaths?

The Rubin mind meets the Slavitt mind. The offspring is a barely detectable speck of powder.