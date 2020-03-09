Leftists mock Ted Cruz for ... protecting them from coronaviruss

What is it with the left and its seeming desire to kill others?

First we had a far-left Denver city councilwoman, Candi CdeBaca, endorse the intentional spreading of coronavirus among political opponents in order to kill them, with a repulsive "#solidarity Yaaaas!!"

Now we have leftists mocking Sen. Ted Cruz for self-quarantining, after being exposed to a coronavirus patient at the CPAC conference, in order to prevent any spread of the disease to others, including political opponents. That includes leftists in Congress and anyone else. Given that coronavirus exposure sometimes turns well people into "superspreaders," it was a highly responsible and empathetic thing to do. Cruz put others before himself in this selfless act, protecting even leftists.

Today I released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/XGXEa4ozcg — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 8, 2020

Instead of drawing praise and encouragement, leftists went into catcall mode (fortunately not all of them, but huge numbers of them), chirrupping about what a great thing it is to have Cruz go away. Like it was some kind of victory worth dancing about.

I honestly feel bad for the virus now that it’s attached itself to Ted Cruz! — PhillyFlopp (@flopp2024) March 9, 2020

So @tedcruz might have the coronavirus... OH PLEASE LET HIM BECOME A STATISTIC. — Louie (@LouieCantCop) March 9, 2020

Dear Ted Cruz, I'm happy for you. You have health care, and health experts available to you. You're salaried. You won't lose your job for not showing up for 2 weeks, and the people you serve are actually better off when you are not working. That's nice. — Paula Poundstone (@paulapoundstone) March 9, 2020

All this time I thought that if Ted Cruz was ever quarantined, it would be good news. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 9, 2020

If the Coronavirus has really jumped from humans to Ted Cruz then we are fucked. — YS (@NYinLA2121) March 9, 2020

In fairness, people wanted Ted Cruz to self-quarantine way before COVID-19 was a thing. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) March 9, 2020

Interesting. There hasn't been a single Zodiac killing since Ted Cruz went into self-quarantine. — ben schwartz (@benschwartz_) March 9, 2020

ted cruz is gonna have 14 days to watch all the pornarooni he wants — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) March 9, 2020

Ted Cruz and Paul Gosar, two men who have a blatant disregard for science and facts, are nonetheless self-quarantining. https://t.co/f1IB2FQnHh — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 9, 2020

Ted Cruz quarantining himself just means he's gonna be an even weirder little online freak like when he name-searched/quote-tweeted a four-like tweet and bragged about the student deleting it even though what happened was she protected her account because a US Senator did that. — Cody Johnston (@drmistercody) March 9, 2020

I mean, we should be keeping Ted Cruz away from people anyway... https://t.co/3ZZpXjNXv6 — Half An Onion (@HalfOnionInABag) March 9, 2020

In a contest between Cruz and coronavirus, they are literally cheering the coronavirus. Daily Caller has much more here.

As if infectious diseases pick political sides and Democrats, or cripes, anyone, friend or foe, are somehow immune, so time to cheer the affected Ted. How fine it is to feel superior. This is the thinking of people who are crazed in their hatred of conservatives. It's the thinking of people who are fundamentally unserious about pandemics -- and for sure unfit to lead the country on such an event.

The Republican reaction, by contrast, has been serious - and non-partisan.

To take one example, Iranian officials, including at least one very nasty one directly responsible for holding Americans hostage in 1979, have died from exposure to coronavirus, yet nobody on the rightside is cheering. You don't see cheerleading tweets from President Trump on the topic, or even blame-gaming -- if you had only done this..

The only thing President Trump has offered to Iran is ... help, something the mullahs can't bear to take. But the record stands. Trump is not only not wishing them no ill from the pandemic, he's reaching out to them with offers of help.

The left just doesn't seem to understand that joking about pandemics, and abusing those who behave responsibly is a revolting reflection on them. Not only is it mean-spirited, it's kind of murder-happy. And the incredible thing is, it fails to understand the nature of the enemy here - a virus that can spread to anyone nearby with no regard for ideology. For normals, that's like cheering and denying use of a garden hose when a hated next-door neighbor's house is on fire and then getting surprised when the fire spreads. Any doofus out there would know that would happen, but not the left.

The only thing the left should be saying to Cruz is 'thank you.'

They ought to be embarrassed. They've now shown us "who they are."

Image credit: Twitter screen shot