Just when you thought Bernie Sanders couldn't get crazier...

Picture a President Bernie Sanders.

And picture an America with no prisons. That's what Bernie Sanders is now embracing, fully confident he's the Democratic frontrunner who's in a position to beat President Trump.

According to the Daily Caller:

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign has embraced a far-left group that seeks to abolish prisons and has promoted a group the U.S. State Department designated as a Palestinian terrorist organization, a Daily Caller News Foundation investigation found. Sanders’s 2020 presidential campaign website touts an endorsement from the radical group, Dream Defenders, and the group’s co-director, Phillip Agnew, is a top Sanders surrogate. The group’s political arm, Dream Defenders PAC, has been holding twice-weekly phone banking events in support of Sanders. Dream Defenders aims to abolish the use of prisons, according to the group’s website and public statements. “Police and prisons have no place in ‘justice.’ Police and prisons aren’t just racist but they work to enforce the separations of rich and poor,” Dream Defenders’s website states.

Apparently rich and poor being separated is a lot worse than a killer who's just spray-shot a schoolyard being held in the can, by this group's logic. Even Bernie Madoff, it seems should be among us. And of course, racism.

The surrogate who's behind this recipe for chaos is one Phillip Agnew, who acts as a Sanders surrogate, engages in anti-Semitic positions elsewhere, and leads Bernie rallies with the likes of Linda Sarsour and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

His signature cause is the abolition of private prisons, presumably to be replaced with 'restorative justice' which amounts to admitting wrongdoing, and moving on, scot free.

Which is about as crazed as it gets, and now Bernie's embraced it, along with a desire to govern through "executive actions" so don't think this won't be easy for him to enact.

Another prominent supporter of this end-all-prisons movement is former Communist Party USA vice presidential candidate Angela Davis, who has been propounding this idea to the young college wokesters in her traveling teaching career since at least 2014. I first heard this idea at a 2014 speech she made at UCLA.

Now it's gone mainstream Democrat with Bernie Sanders' embrace of the idea. Apparently, nobody should go to prison now no matter what they do, which is at least as crazy as handing out free health care to all foreigners who break into the U.S. illegally. In fact, it's about as extreme as it gets, a recipe for anarchy if Bernie goes through with it.

It does dovetail nicely with Bernie's curious attraction of violent groups, who'd be all in for a free pass to get violent on their political opponents. According to an undercover tape done by Project Veritas's James O'Keefe, that's exactly what they have in mind.

It shows the extent to which Sanders has embraced so much extremism he can't even think straight. Yet he's now the Democratic frontrunner, pulling in votes from Democrats who are angry at the Democratic Party, if not extremists themselves. Amd Bernie's still leading, Joe Biden comeback or not. Texas and California are beckoning now with Bernie in a huge lead. This is your Democratic Party on Bernie.

What could go wrong?

Image credit: Mark Strozier, via Flickr, Wikipedia // CC BY-SA 2.0