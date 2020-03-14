Joe Biden is an unserious candidate for president

Joe Biden has proven himself to be one of the oddest Democratic political candidates, surpassing even Bernie Sanders in outrageousness. His defenders claim he is of sound mind and that his critics are attacking him with baseless accusations. But Biden, the self-proclaimed "gaffe machine," can't seem to make a single reasonable and well thought out speech without a verbal blunder. Below is just a sampling of some of the peculiar comments he has made, showing that he is not a serious candidate in the election.

Last year, he tweeted a picture showing his friendship bracelet with "Joe" and "Barack" written in square beads, with the tweet reading, "Happy #BestFriendsDay to my friend, @BarackObama." Apparently, Barack isn't a good enough friend to endorse Joe for his presidential race.

In one especially disturbing speech, he rambles on about his "hairy legs." He said:

And by the way, you know I got a lot of — I got hairy legs ... that turn blonde in the Sun. And the kids used to come up and reach into the pool and rub my leg down, so it was straight and then watch the hair come back up again. They'd look at it. So I learned about roaches and I learned about kids jumping on my lap. And I've loved kids jumping on my lap.

Another gaffe he made was concerning gun violence in the U.S. A "hundred fifty million people have been killed since 2007, when Bernie voted to exempt the gun manufacturers from liability, more than all the wars, including Vietnam from that point on," he claimed. He wasn't too far off of the number of firearms-related deaths in the U.S. if you consider 373,663 close to 150 million. Further, he argued with a Detroit Union auto worker about firearms, saying nobody needs an "AR-14" with "100 rounds." Does he even know what he is trying to ban? A gun shop named Next Level Armament made a custom AR-14 edition of the AR-15 for the Union worker, so maybe Biden can try to ban that.

Biden's poor grasp of numbers can be seen as far back as 1987, when he arrogantly claimed to a questioner that "I think I probably have a much higher IQ than you do." He continued by saying, "The first year in law school I decided I didn't want to be in law school and ended up in the bottom two-thirds of my class and then decided I wanted to stay and went back to law school and in fact ended up in the top half of my class." But rather than the top half of his class, he graduated 76th out of 85.

Biden lost all sense of time and place when he said in South Carolina while running for the presidency: "My name's Joe Biden. I'm a Democratic candidate for the United States Senate." Once upon a time, he was, just as, once upon a time, he was aware of his surroundings. His poor situational awareness was on display during Super Tuesday, when he got his wife and sister mixed up on stage. The previous day, he had announced that "tomorrow is Super Thurs— Tuesday," a gaffe Trump immediately seized on. "He doesn't even know where he is, or what he's doing, or what office he's running for," Trump said. If he were to be elected, Trump continued, "[t]hey're going to put him into a home and other people are going to be running the country."

Another instance of his lack of common sense was in 2008, when he told the Missouri state senator Chuck Graham to stand up. "I'm told Chuck Graham, state senator, is here. Stand up, Chuck, let 'em see you. Oh, God love you! What am I talking about?" What he was talking about was telling a paraplegic in a wheelchair to stand up, proving he could not heal the paralytic by simply telling him to walk, as Jesus did.

He once warned Iowans: "Everybody knows who Donald Trump is. Even his supporters know who he is. We got to let him know who we are. We choose unity over division. We choose science over fiction. We choose truth over facts." It's good that Trump's supporters know who he is, since they voted for him. But whether it's good that truth is chosen over facts is known only to Joe Biden.

Follow my work at thomasmaino.com.