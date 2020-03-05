Joe Biden and Texas

Two weeks ago, I voted early, as I usually do. It was a bit weird because there were no contested elections on the ballot and many unopposed candidates.

On election night, I was surprised that former VP Joe Biden beat Bernie Sanders. Why? Because all of the polls had Sanders leading and the Biden team had stopped campaigning down here.

So what happened? My good guess is that the people who voted on election day went for Biden.

Beyond that, I found this very interesting:

1) President Trump got 1.9 million votes in a totally uncontested race. The Democrats had a very intense primary and did not beat Trump’s totals;

2) On the U.S. Senate race, Senator John Cornyn had 1.5 million votes. In contrast, the much-publicized Democrat contest had seven candidates and about the same number of votes as Cornyn.

What does this tell me? We have a lot of enthusiasm on our side.

By the way, many of my friends did not show up for the primary vote but will in November.

