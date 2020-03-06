It's amazing what abortion has done to the Democrats

We've come a long since the Roe v. Wade opinion of 1973, or since David Brooks wrote this about the Samuel Alito hearings of 2005:

Justice Harry Blackmun did more inadvertent damage to our democracy than any other 20th-century American. When he and his Supreme Court colleagues issued the Roe v. Wade decision, they set off a cycle of political viciousness and counter-viciousness that has poisoned public life ever since, and now threatens to destroy the Senate as we know it.

Sadly. it's only gotten worse. Just listen to Senator Charles Schumer:

"I want to tell you, Gorsuch. I want to tell you, Kavanaugh. You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price!" "You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions."

Threats? Why only against the Trump appointments?

Schumer deserves all the the outrage and calls for resignation.

Frankly, I am not calling for his resignation. Leave that to the people of New York.

Instead, I am calling on serious Democrats to look at themselves in the mirror and see what the unconditional defense of an "opinion" has done to their party.

Also, what about the many Democrats who are pro-life or believe a late-term abortion is just plain wrong?

I am waiting to hear what de-facto nominee Joe Biden will say about this incident.

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.