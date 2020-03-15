Is CNN ready to call Mexico 'racist' for thinking of shutting its borders to halt coronavirus?

For reasons still a little unclear, Mexico has avoided the disasters of the coronavirus. It barely exists in the country. Mexico has 26 cases, concentrated near the capital, meaning very likely that it came from exposure abroad. At the borderlands, there is nothing.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune:

TIJUANA — Relatively unscathed to date, Mexico is stepping up measures against the coronavirus pandemic as authorities brace for what they call the inevitable large-scale spread of the virus throughout the region.With zero confirmed cases of coronavirus in Baja California thus far, and its northern neighboring state of California nearing 300, Mexican health officials said they would consider limiting the southbound flow of people entering Mexico from the United States.“The possible flow of the coronavirus would come from the north to the south,” Mexican Deputy Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell said Thursday. “If it were technically necessary, we would consider mechanisms of restriction or stronger surveillance.”

That's good.

And they'd like to keep it that way, which is why they are mulling shutting the border. It makes sense, because thousands of Americans slip over the border for high quality Mexican medical treatment at lower costs.

Join the party, Mexico, we are all shutting down here, too. It's not good for business, but it's understood why this might be a good idea -- it's to protect the vulnerable, and to deprive the virus of travel that enables its spread, forcing it to die down. President Trump didn't hesitate for a minute to shut down travel with China once word got out about a deadly epidemic in its industrial center. The aim was the same: To protect the vulnerable, and to at least slow the spread of the virus through travel, leaving it only to die down.

Mexico knows that score, too.

Which calls to mind all the bad press coverage that has happened in the wake of this, the yelling and hollering about Trump being a xenophobic racist:

Don Trump, Jr. has just the right tweet:

I’m sure CNN is in the process of writing up a “Mexico is Racist” segment. Am I Right?



I mean those are their rules. https://t.co/ghwKSFJ4RD — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 15, 2020

Fact is, the press made such a stink about what turns out to have been President Trump's foresight that it now stands exposed as hypocrites. Where's their 'racism' yell about Mexico, given that any shutdown of a border is racism? Apparently, it's only racist if Trump does it. Which makes them look like jackasses.

This, incidentally, is the same sort of drivel the press tried to foist on the American public during the caravan surge from Central America through Mexico. Mexicans grew angry and protested in Tijuana when the caravan rackets, likely linked to the cartel smuggling operations, decided to make Tijuana a staging area and they took to the streets. So much for the raaaacism charges then.

Now, the same thing is happening with Tijuana again, with the coronavirus crisis.

It goes to show that Mexicans, who incidentally are some of Trump's most fanatic supporters, both on this side and across the border, are continuously discrediting and exposing as stupid the ridiculous charges of racism always being hurled at President Trump as nonsense. Call them the phony-racism-charge slayers.

And best of luck to them for acting responsibly in their own nation's interests.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot