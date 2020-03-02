If you think Democrats and the media are politicizing coronavirus, you’re right

The media routinely call Trump divisive and controversial, forgetting that they are the ones stirring up the divisions and the controversy. Looked at objectively, Trump’s presidency is consistent with the American mainstream through Reagan. Indeed, even though some values have changed since Reagan’s time, Trump is still well within American norms. It's the media that's advocating for divisive and controversial policies, both at home and abroad.

Mostly, the media’s name-calling has been merely irritating. After all, people who wish to do so have been able to separate the wheat from the chaff. The habit, however, went from irritating to dangerous with coronavirus’s appearance on the scene. From the first day, the media decided to use coronavirus as a way to destroy Trump’s reelection chances.

To that end, the media has consistently lied about how Trump has handled the disease. American Thinker detailed some of those lies on Sunday. That post, however, pales in the face of an epic Twitter thread that Steve Guest, the GOP’s Rapid Response Director wrote on the same day. It’s a long thread because there are so many instances of the left’s rank dishonesty in politicizing the coronavirus, so this post will only repeat some of it. However, you really should read the entire thread if you want to understand how badly the Democrats and the media are gaslighting the American people:

Thread.



NBC's Chuck Todd is misleading the American people.



It's Democrats & the MSM who are politicizing coronavirus, not Republicans.



So @chucktodd, you asked for it, I'll name some names of Democrats and the media who are trying to score political points with coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/irL26YtP2O — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 1, 2020

From the beginning, @GOPChairwoman and @DonaldJTrumpJr have been calling out the Democrats for politicizing coronavirus.



Example: Schumer & Warren have falsely accused the president of having no plan, despite CDC having a 52-page planned response. https://t.co/hyxz8nsfa0 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 1, 2020

Michael Bloomberg purchased 3 minutes of commercial air time on CBS and NBC to run an ad for his campaign about coronavirus.



Reminder: A month ago, President Trump issued travel restrictions for people coming from China.



That's the preparedness @realDonaldTrump has brought. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 1, 2020

Regarding the media, Politico is publishing false stories about President Trump.



Reminder: President Trump did not call coronavirus a hoax.https://t.co/6VT5E4Ejom — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 1, 2020

The New York Times published this bonkers headline: "Let's Call It Trumpvirus."



Not subtle at all in their attempt to link coronavirus to Trump.



The subhead: "If you're feeling awful, you know who to blame." pic.twitter.com/9DMvBv8MyT — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 1, 2020

The New York Times also published this disgusting headline: "Trump Makes Us Ill." pic.twitter.com/S9liK5Uzyd — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 1, 2020

Not to be left out, The Washington Post has published this unhinged article. pic.twitter.com/80TPa1x7bS — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 1, 2020

Back to Democrat politicians...



Joe Biden is lying about the Trump administration's response to coronavirus.



No officials were muzzled. https://t.co/HwTIp4L3Ds — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 1, 2020

Earlier this week, Michael Bloomberg and Joe Biden were called out by the AP for lying about President Trump cutting funding to the CDC and NIH.



The facts from the Associated Press: Financing has increased to the CDC and the NIH.https://t.co/DZ7549XNL0 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 1, 2020

You can find the entire Twitter thread here.

The Democrats and their media handmaidens are lying to you because they can. There are no consequences for what they’re doing. Democrat politicians keep collecting votes from hardcore supporters or from credulous members of the public and media figures keep their jobs. Indeed, the only thing that will make a leftist lose his or her job is daring to oppose leftist convention wisdom.

Once that happens, the mob comes calling. Don Surber provides a microcosm of how this works in his analysis of the efforts to remove MSNBC's Chris Matthews for daring to liken the Democrat Party to the failed French military at the start of World War II. When you’re on the left, you’re always dancing on the backs of crocodiles. Miss a step and they will eat you.

That kind of viciousness toward their own, of course, is nothing compared to the viciousness directed at Trump and his supporters. Just remember that you are being lied to, openly and consistently, and that will help you in your search for the truth. And it doesn’t hurt to have Steve Guest lend a guiding hand for that search.