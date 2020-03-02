« A defense of Attorney General Barr | A few thoughts on the implications of Pete Buttigieg’s now-ended candidacy »
March 2, 2020

If you think Democrats and the media are politicizing coronavirus, you’re right

By Andrea Widburg

The media routinely call Trump divisive and controversial, forgetting that they are the ones stirring up the divisions and the controversy. Looked at objectively, Trump’s presidency is consistent with the American mainstream through Reagan. Indeed, even though some values have changed since Reagan’s time, Trump is still well within American norms. It's the media that's advocating for divisive and controversial policies, both at home and abroad.

Mostly, the media’s name-calling has been merely irritating. After all, people who wish to do so have been able to separate the wheat from the chaff. The habit, however, went from irritating to dangerous with coronavirus’s appearance on the scene. From the first day, the media decided to use coronavirus as a way to destroy Trump’s reelection chances.

To that end, the media has consistently lied about how Trump has handled the disease. American Thinker detailed some of those lies on Sunday. That post, however, pales in the face of an epic Twitter thread that Steve Guest, the GOP’s Rapid Response Director wrote on the same day. It’s a long thread because there are so many instances of the left’s rank dishonesty in politicizing the coronavirus, so this post will only repeat some of it. However, you really should read the entire thread if you want to understand how badly the Democrats and the media are gaslighting the American people:

You can find the entire Twitter thread here.

The Democrats and their media handmaidens are lying to you because they can. There are no consequences for what they’re doing. Democrat politicians keep collecting votes from hardcore supporters or from credulous members of the public and media figures keep their jobs. Indeed, the only thing that will make a leftist lose his or her job is daring to oppose leftist convention wisdom.

Once that happens, the mob comes calling. Don Surber provides a microcosm of how this works in his analysis of the efforts to remove MSNBC's Chris Matthews for daring to liken the Democrat Party to the failed French military at the start of World War II. When you’re on the left, you’re always dancing on the backs of crocodiles. Miss a step and they will eat you.

That kind of viciousness toward their own, of course, is nothing compared to the viciousness directed at Trump and his supporters. Just remember that you are being lied to, openly and consistently, and that will help you in your search for the truth. And it doesn’t hurt to have Steve Guest lend a guiding hand for that search.

The media routinely call Trump divisive and controversial, forgetting that they are the ones stirring up the divisions and the controversy. Looked at objectively, Trump’s presidency is consistent with the American mainstream through Reagan. Indeed, even though some values have changed since Reagan’s time, Trump is still well within American norms. It's the media that's advocating for divisive and controversial policies, both at home and abroad.

Mostly, the media’s name-calling has been merely irritating. After all, people who wish to do so have been able to separate the wheat from the chaff. The habit, however, went from irritating to dangerous with coronavirus’s appearance on the scene. From the first day, the media decided to use coronavirus as a way to destroy Trump’s reelection chances.

To that end, the media has consistently lied about how Trump has handled the disease. American Thinker detailed some of those lies on Sunday. That post, however, pales in the face of an epic Twitter thread that Steve Guest, the GOP’s Rapid Response Director wrote on the same day. It’s a long thread because there are so many instances of the left’s rank dishonesty in politicizing the coronavirus, so this post will only repeat some of it. However, you really should read the entire thread if you want to understand how badly the Democrats and the media are gaslighting the American people:

You can find the entire Twitter thread here.

The Democrats and their media handmaidens are lying to you because they can. There are no consequences for what they’re doing. Democrat politicians keep collecting votes from hardcore supporters or from credulous members of the public and media figures keep their jobs. Indeed, the only thing that will make a leftist lose his or her job is daring to oppose leftist convention wisdom.

Once that happens, the mob comes calling. Don Surber provides a microcosm of how this works in his analysis of the efforts to remove MSNBC's Chris Matthews for daring to liken the Democrat Party to the failed French military at the start of World War II. When you’re on the left, you’re always dancing on the backs of crocodiles. Miss a step and they will eat you.

That kind of viciousness toward their own, of course, is nothing compared to the viciousness directed at Trump and his supporters. Just remember that you are being lied to, openly and consistently, and that will help you in your search for the truth. And it doesn’t hurt to have Steve Guest lend a guiding hand for that search.