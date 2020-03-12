How to manage coronavirus: Make everyone wear a surgical mask

There are two critical concerns with the coronavirus. One concern is the high vulnerability of some people, particularly the elderly. The second is a legitimate concern that the virus will spread rapidly enough to overwhelm the medical community. We don't have to stop it, and maybe we can't stop it, but we do need to slow the spread of the virus so we can keep it from overwhelming the medical community and keep the elderly safe until a vaccine is available.

There are some Asian nations that have managed to slow the spread of the virus without a complete shutdown of society. These nations are doing a lot of testing and quarantines, but there is another noticeable difference. In many Asian nations, most people seem to be wearing a surgical face mask.

In the United States, we don't have a lot of surgical face masks; the stores are all sold out. Even our hospitals may not have enough, and we are likely to have critical shortages of masks as well as critical shortages of other medical supplies as this virus spreads. The problem is that surgical masks are manufactured overseas. Our suppliers may not be shipping us a lot of masks in the coming months because of reduced production, and because they need the masks for their own people.

We need to move with great urgency to produce masks in this country using any suitable material available. Cloth, or any material that is breathable but able to contain the virus, can be used, and depending on the material, we can make face masks that can be cleaned with bleach and used again. Perhaps disposable masks are more sterile, but we're going to needing a lot of masks, so being reusable is a good thing. Wearing a mask during this outbreak is not about protecting yourself as much as it is about protecting others. You are not necessarily protected by the mask you wear, but you are protected by the masks everyone else is wearing.

It is believed that this virus can be spread by people who have no symptoms. This means that you can spread the virus without knowing you have it, and you can't know if someone in the crowd around you has it. By wearing a mask, a person who has the virus is less likely to contaminate the air or the objects around him when he sneezes or coughs. Everyone is safer when everyone is wearing a mask.

Wearing surgical masks may not completely stop the spread of the virus, since a person with the virus can have it on his hands or face or clothes. Another problem is that a sneeze may sometimes come with enough force to destroy a face mask. The goal would be to make masks that can withstand a sneeze, but the perfect should not be the enemy of the good. Surgical masks can slow the spread of the virus if everyone wears one.

Requiring everyone to wear a mask may seem drastic, but it's not as drastic as a complete shutdown. Wuhan and Italy have used complete shutdowns to deal with an outbreak that overwhelmed their health care systems. Instead of a complete shutdown, we should be giving masks away and requiring that they be worn in public. We should do this in areas where there is an outbreak, before the health care system is overwhelmed. Giving masks to the public will be a lot cheaper than the cost of treating the sick in a pandemic.

If the virus does get out of control, the elderly may need to stay home as much as possible. People who are young and healthy can still go out and keep the economy going by wearing a mask. Young people are not endangered by this virus any more than they are with the flu. If you are young and in good health, don't panic; wear a mask. If you get the virus, the odds are excellent that you will not get very sick, but even if you do, you will have a health care system that is not overwhelmed and will be able to take care of you. We must slow the spread of the virus and take care of those most vulnerable to it.

If we deal with this virus correctly, it will not be any worse than the flu. If we don't deal with it correctly, it could get a lot worse than the flu.