Funny how Dianne Feinstein's stock sales ahead of coronavirus meltdown aren't getting same attention as GOP senators' stock sales

Corruption, as Peter Schweizer has repeatedly noted in his many books on the topic, is a bipartisan affair.

But not if you read the press.

According to the New York Times:

Senator Richard Burr Sold a Fortune in Stocks as G.O.P. Played Down Coronavirus Threat After the sales in February, the North Carolina Republican warned a group that the virus could soon cause a major disruption in the United States. Three other senators also sold major holdings around the same time.

Funny how those other three weren't seen as newsworthy enough to mention. Burr, of course, is powerful as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee. But, ahem, so is Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Senate Democrat who brought us the #MeToo spectacle against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh until the whole thing fell apart as false, and she later admitted was a partisan maneuver. Between her husband (who manages her 'blind' trust investments, which don't sound all that blind given that she presumably lives with the guy) and herself, she may have dumped as much as $6 million in Allogene stock, which is a cancer research company.

The stock reportedly rose after his sales, which might be exonerating, given that it wasn't profit-taking, but it has since fallen, as this chart demonstrates, suggesting the reason for the sale might just have been inside knowledge of the coming the market downturn, same as the other three.

In any case, the press is focused on Burr, and his sidekick, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Georgia), who's married to the chairman of the New York stock exchange, and was appointed to the position by the governor of Georgia against President Trump's recommendation, both of whom come out looking plenty bad indeed. Loeffler sold her hotel stock and bought home office teleconferencing stock? Doesn't sound kosher. Mollie Hemingway notes that Burr was a very lousy Republican, same as President Trump's view of Loeffler. There was also Sen. Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma, who's been around long enough to know the rules and the loopholes, but has never been involved in corruption in the past. He says this was the act of his advisors and he had no knowledge of it. One can hope that explanation comes out true.

But somehow Feinstein, who skipped scrutiny for her dishonest Kavanaugh show, as well as her employment of a likely Chinese communist government agent as her driver for 20 years, never suspecting a thing, looks to be escaping the same kind of scrutiny Burr and Loeffler are getting.

Might that be because of her political party? Sure seems like it. Very early the press is laying down markers as to who gets negative coverage and who skates. In reality, none of them should skate.