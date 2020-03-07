Fool & His Money, Part II: Bernie bros snicker about infiltrating Bloomberg's campaign and ripping him off

Michael Bloomberg, whose presidential campaign staff reportedly earned six-figure salaries, presumably as the best money could buy, also attracted greedy thieving grifters, like flies to a pile.

Acccording to the Daily Caller:

Staffers for former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s failed presidential campaign say they went rogue and canvassed for Sen. Bernie Sanders after the Nevada debate debacle, The Nation reported Friday, citing anonymous sources. People who worked with the team knew the campaign was over after Sen. Elizabeth Warren blasted Bloomberg during the Feb. 19 debate in Nevada, the report noted. They also said they were met with hostility from voters on the campaign trail, according to The Nation’s Ken Klippenstein.

A dinner triangle was rung, word got out that the livin' was easy, and the worst of the worst came running to Bloomberg, who had no idea what hit him.

Sound like a guy who can take on dictators as president?

These were the most dishonest people out there. Instead of quit the campaign when they decided it was over, they decided to steal from it instead, viewing Bloomie's money as free stuff and knowing an easy mark when they see one. The they decided to politically cuckhold Bloomberg by campaigning for Bernie on the side, effectively having Bloomberg subsidize Bernie's campaign.

He ought to sue the bastards but he's made zero noises in this direction.

Bloomberg after all, was paying massive salaries to his campaign marchinery, so much in fact that word got out, and other Democrats complained that he was hiring away all the best of the staff talent.

Yet the most rapacious and greedy of them all were the leftists who hated Bloomberg most -- the notorious Bernie bros. They went out and took those high-salary jobs, snickered about fooling hapless Bloomie and then campaigned for Sanders on the side.

Were they the creeps who vandalized Michael Bloomberg's campaign offices ? Did they use their perches inside the Bloomberg campaign to compile blacklists of Bloomberg staffers to harass, as they had said they would do? The Bloomberg campaign said they were pretty sure it was Bernie Bros who did the vandalism, but no word about consequences for the perpetrators.

Which rather reflects badly on Bloomberg. Loyal staff are critical for the success of a campaign but Bloomberg had calculated that if he just paid the staff enough, they'd stay loyal to him. What's obvious now is that not only can money not buy elections, it can't even buy basic loyalty.

It also suggests that Bloomberg is a bad steward of his own money. Normal people don't allow themselves to be robbed like this, but Bloomie just stands there and takes it, embolding them to steal more

This is the kind of stealing, in fact, that Hugo Chavez's minions used to do, looting the state oil company and shaking down Venezuela's businesses, going where the money was -- until there was nothing left to steal.

Bloomberg should be furious about this kind of disloyalty and ask himself if leftists are the best sort of people to be associating with, given this news.

He ought to actually be suing these Bernie bros for breach of contract and failure to deliver services. He's got the cash to come at them like a legal juggernaut, suing them for everything they've got -- as you know President Trump would, if the Bernie bros had pulled the same stunt around him. But nope, no word from Bloomberg, who's just a giant moneybag for the left's taking.