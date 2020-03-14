Florida governor wannabe Andrew Gillum has the ultimate Florida Man moment

Andrew Gillum, the former Mayor of Tallahassee, was the Democrat candidate for governor in 2016. Ultimately Ron DeSantis won by almost 34,000 votes.

Florida may have dodged a bullet. On Friday, Candace Owens published on Twitter photos of a police report in which Gillum figured prominently with a sordid tale of drugs and, possibly, a gay sex orgy.

According to the police report, in the early hours of February 13, Miami Beach police responded to a possible overdose in a hotel room. When they arrived, they discovered three men: Travis Dyson, the man who overdosed; Aldo Mejias, who made the 911 call; and Andrew Gillum.

The police report makes for fascinating reading:

Mr. Mejias stated the following to officers: Mr. Mejias provided his credit card information to Travis Dyson to rent a hotel room for the night; Mr. Mejias was to meet Mr. Dyson later in day [sic]. Travis Dyson rented the room at approximately 1600 hours on 03/12/2020. Mr. Mejias arrived at the hotel at approximately 2307 hours where he discovered Travis Dyson and Andrew Gillum inside the room under the influence of an unknown substance.

While Mejias tried to revive Dyson, “Gillum [was] inside of the bathroom vomiting.” When the police officers arrived, Gillum was still not helpful: “Officers then attempted to speak to Mr. Gillum. Mr. Gillum was unable to communicate with officers due to his inebriated state.”

Making the whole situation even more sordid was the fact that “inside of the hotel room, officers observed in plain sight three small clear plastic baggies containing suspected crystal meth on both the bed and floor of the hotel room.” The police report does not explain why, despite being in a room with possible meth, Gillum was allowed to leave “the hotel room and return[] to his residence without incident.”

Intriguingly, Owens added this to her tweet: “Orgy suspected, but unconfirmed.” She explained later that she made this statement because a source told her, “@AndrewGillum and his buddies were naked when cops arrived, which is the reason a sex orgy is suspected, but not confirmed.”

Gillum issued a statement saying he was just hanging with friends while he was in Miami for a wedding celebration and that he was merely drunk, not on meth. He also stated that he would “spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time.” Dyson, when interviewed, said that Gillum hadn’t mentioned a wedding to him. In any event, Dyson is an unusual friend for a man who could have been governor:

This is the alleged friend that @AndrewGillum claims he was “helping” after a wedding.



He is an openly gay man, whose public profile has very few photos of him clothed.



His sexuality is only relevant bc as I said earlier—police suspected they had disrupted a drug/sex party. pic.twitter.com/CRKAk1AiQ5 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 13, 2020

One person who was delighted with the news was Rep. Matt Gaetz (R., FL), who was on the receiving end of a nasty tweet from Gillum back in November. The two were sparring about Gaetz’s support for Trump when Gaetz raised the fact that Gillum had seen the musical Hamilton using tickets Gillum's brother obtained from an undercover FBI agent investigating corruption. Gillum responded by raising the fact that Gaetz had been arrested for drunk driving in 2008 (the charge was later dropped), tweeting, “There is only one criminal between the two of us . . . YOU!!!”

Upon hearing about Gillum’s brush with the law, Gaetz finally had his schadenfreude clap-back:

There is only one of us who gets methed-out in hotel rooms with guys in Miami.....YOU!!! https://t.co/HgbuMbpEnm — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) March 13, 2020

