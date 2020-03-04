Fake News Media can't stop us!

Super Tuesday, March 3rd , marked the release date of my new Trump Train 2020 song and music video. It has been one heck of a journey.

We struggled to find a recording studio willing to record the song. Then, we struggled to find singers willing to sing backup on the song. I sent out a clarion call and Trump-loving singers came to the Maryland recording session from Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia, and Florida. We proudly named them the Deplorables Choir. The recording session was awesome. Though meeting for the first time, it felt like a family reunion with everyone in one accord.

My wife, Mary and I along with members of the Deplorables Choir flew to California to shoot the music video. We sent out a call for Trump supporters to be extras in the music video. Locals were thrilled to participate because there are few safe spaces in California to openly support Trump. Again, the atmosphere at the sound stage felt like a family gathering.

For weeks, Mary and I worked with a company to write a press release to distribute it to hundreds of media outlets, announcing the release of the song and music video. I thought it was odd that we had not received a single inquiry. Then, three days before our big release date, I received an email from the company saying they did not send out our press release. Here is an excerpt from their email.

“You and Mary are such awesome individuals and in a few weeks, I have such a strong professional and spiritual connect with you that I don't know how to say this, but unfortunately, in spite of our repeated attempts, the news network did not accept your press release due to certain unavoidable technical reasons. We are refunding your payment via Paypal asap. Hope you'll understand and not take it the wrong way.”

Clearly, this is simply another attempt to silence our voices to undermine the reelection of our awesome president.

Trump supporters are fighting the same media bias/blackout on social media. I have several thousand followers and sometimes only 250 people see my posts and tweets.

But, be of good cheer folks. We defeated/bypassed fake news media in the past and we will do it again.

In 2009, fake news media strategically staged a media blackout of the Tea Party movements' rally in Washington D.C. protesting ObamaCare. I never saw a single word about the upcoming protest rally in the mainstream media. And yet, 1.7 million patriots showed up.

I was touring on the Tea Party Express. When our tour bus pulled up to the rally, I could hardly believe my eyes. How in the world did they pull off getting so many people to spend money on airfare, hotels, and other travel expenses without any promotion by mainstream media? It was an amazing achievement by grassroots patriots working together.

Chairman of Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund, Jenny Beth Martin, introduced me to sing my “American Tea Party Anthem.” Walking on stage to perform for a live audience of over a million was thrilling. Before I began singing, I proclaimed. “Hello my fellow patriots! I am not an African American! I am Lloyd Marcus, AMERICAN-N-N!” The sea of patriots erupted into thunderous applause.

The rally was seen on national TV on C-SPAN. It was shocking to receive hate-emails from progressives calling me a “stupid n*****.” One wacko even threatened to find my address to kill me. Why were progressives so enraged because I proclaimed myself an unhyphenated American?

Fake news media would have you believe that Tea Partiers are extreme white supremacist lawbreakers. In truth, we instinctively respect the law, our fellow Americans and private and public property. We left the site of our 1.7-million rally cleaner than we found it. I witnessed patriots picking up trash.

To counter our powerful grassroots Tea Party movement, Democrats launch their counterfeit and paid for Occupy Wall Street movement where attendees were mugged and even raped. Infected with entitlement mindsets, OWS minions left mountains of trash and destroyed property. Occupy Wall Street minions dumped a bucket of human urine and feces in the lobby of an office building. Tea Partiers would never behave in such crazy and disrespectful ways.

Fake news media continues to try to hide our light of freedom and truth under a bushel. Let's defeat/bypass fake news media like we did in 2009. Here is the link to the new Trump Train 2020 song and music video. Enjoy and spread far and wide.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

