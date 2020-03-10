Dire Warnings, Part II: Democrats invent crises to buck for bigger government, 2014-2020

Democrats have been at 'crazy' for a long time, issuing dire warnings of doomsday in order to come up with a rationale for expanding government. With the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, that's been their rationale since socialism doesn't exactly sell with the broader U.S. public, just ask Bernie Sanders. There's always a need to goose calls for a bigger government with dire warnings premised other issues, which is one reason why Democrats keep making them. From the U.S. pullout of the Paris climate accord to the advent of the coronavirus, Democrats are never wanting for a crisis -- and never let a crisis go to waste. In my previous piece, I outlined some of their earliest dire warnings.

Here's what these dire warnings have come to now.

2014-The babies are in danger.

The most brilliant, honest president we ever had, Barack Obama, recognized that unaccompanied illegal immigrant children smuggled across the border were "in danger" and caged them at the border. That's about as expanded as government gets. I am having trouble finding the media and other Democrats calling him a racist for wanting to enforce our laws based on his knowledge that his own polling numbers depended on it

2016 -- The Great Russia Threat:

There was a major existential threat to Democrat power so we were told, without evidence, that a deep recession would come if Trump was elected and he was colluding with the Russians to get elected. That was just the first part of the dire warnings, there was plenty more...

The situation was so dire that the Justice Department first had to clear the corrupt Hillary Clinton, whom they were supporting for president, never mind how many crimes she and her aides had committed and how many kickbacks she and her family had collected from foreign entities including Russia.

Next, the DNC, Hillary and bureaucrats had to get some document that showed the fictional Russian collusion. Therefore, they contracted with a foreign national, Chris Steele, for over $10 million to correct the fictional dossier.

Next, the situation was so threatening that several people at the Justice Department had to use the fictitious dossier and lie to and commit fraud on the FISA court in order to spy on and destroy Trump.

Instead of the media caring about all this pure fraud and corruption they were an active participant.

I would love for someone to explain to the public that if they were afraid of Russian collusion or interference in our election, why they would support the very person who took kickbacks from Russia, allowed Russia to get uranium and used an unsecure computer to traffic in classified documents that Russia or any other country could easily hack.

2017-2019 -- Scary economy and exploding Middle East again.

The attacks, investigations, false predictions and lies about Trump are endless. Let's go back to the economy:

The tax cuts were only for the rich and would cost the government trillions. (The tax cuts helped everyone by greatly and revenues are up not down.

The tariffs would destroy the economy and cause tremendous inflation.

Getting rid of the individual mandates would cause health insurance rates to skyrocket. (They stabilized and life expectancy ticked back up).

There were also dire warnings on President Trump's foreign policy:

When Trump talked tough on North Korea, we were told World War III was coming.

When Trump pulled out of the Iran deal it was going to be a disaster.

When Trump pulled out of the Paris climate accord, the world had just 12 years to live.

In 2019, the UN put out another report saying how dire the climate change situation is an we only have a short time to fix it. It would have been cheaper and easier to just send out a copy of the 1989 report. Of course most of the media just sent out this report pushing the big government agenda with no questions asked and no concern at all how all the previous predictions have been so wrong.

When Trump moved the embassy in Israel it was all going to be Middle Eastern chaos.

When Trump killed the terrorist general in Iran, Quassem Soleimani, there was going to be a big war.

As Trump as tried to fight the crisis at the border and the caravans of unaccompanied children, he is repeatedly called a racist and said not to care. The media even showed children in cages during Obama’s years and stated or implied they were because of Trump. The lies are massive.

2020 - Going crazy about coronavirus:

The new dire warning is coronavirus. The situation is dire. A small number of people who had other health issues have died.

We’re told how incompetent and uncaring Trump is. The media lied when they claimed that Trump called the virus a hoax. When Trump intelligently put a travel ban on China in January, Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer said he was overreacting and surprise, surprise, called Trump a racist.

When Trump proposed $2.5 billion to handle the virus, Schumer obviously had done a complete, thorough evaluation and said we needed $8 billion. (I wonder why we are broke). Pelosi will probably tell her subordinate puppets that they will have to vote for the bill to see what is in it.

The ignorant, incompetent President Trump had the foresight a few years ago to try to move manufacturing back to the U.S. and encourage the U.S. to be less dependent on China for the supply chain. The smartest president we ever had, Obama, thought treated manufacturing jobs as if they were gone for good and said there was no 'magic' to bring the jobs back.

Every single one of these dire warnings is some kind of excuse to expand government, to the benefit of, not surprisingly, themselves. It just calls to mind that there is only one choice for a prosperous U.S. and his name is Donald!

The series will continue with final reflections soon.

Image credit: David Goehring, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0