Democrats respond to Trump's Oval address with vicious partisan rancor

On Wednesday night, a solemn President Trump spoke for less than ten minutes to tell Americans what steps the federal government has taken and will take to address the spread of coronavirus around the world. These steps include stopping all travel from Europe, payroll tax relief, small business loans, and aide for American workers who become sick or must care for someone who is sick.

Although it was not a flowery speech, Trump reminded Americans that health crises are a fact of life. What matters is how one responds. In the face of the panic sweeping America, Trump promised us that, “This is not a financial crisis. This is just a temporary moment in time that we will overcome together as a nation and as a world.”

After detailing the practical steps he will take, Trump ended by saying that America has tremendous financial resilience, which makes his proposals possible, and incredible human capital. He also urged Americans to put aside partisan differences to provide the most robust response to a temporary, albeit severe, problem.

Within minutes, Democrats and Never Trumpers ignored the President’s request that the country works together on the problem. Instead, they swung instantly into action, castigating him for doing nothing (even though he acted quickly to restrict travel from China and quarantine travelers) and dreaming of all the horrible things that should happen to Trump and America.

Here are just a few examples of the hysteria and pure hatred that Democrats and NevertTrumpers expressed for Trump and America itself.

The Palmer Report vomited panic, silliness, and hatred:

America's day so far:



- Tom Hanks has coronavirus

- NBA suspends entire season

- Stock market crashing overnight

- #TrumpAddress was a disaster

- His Europe to US ban makes no sense

- We need this guy out of office now

- Send Trump's ass to prison

- It's still only 9:45pm — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 12, 2020

Garry Kasparov, a Never Trumper, voiced an elaborate fantasy that the most successful conservative president in modern American history was motivated by the fact that he’s being exposed as a “fraud”:

Trump is afraid not because Americans will die, or because the economy is tanking, but because he's accountable at last, exposed as the fraud he's been his entire life. — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) March 12, 2020

Laurence Tribe didn’t need any evidence to state that Trump’s proposals, made with advice from top scientists and financial experts, were awful.

.@RonaldKlain explained on @maddow that Trump’s #coronavirus announcements tonight are wildly inadequate to the point of irrationality. This is a national emergency that Trump has proven himself incapable of addressing. We’ll soon be overwhelmed. This cannot stand. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) March 12, 2020

Leftist activist Amy Siskind dreamed of a stock market crash:

Dow futures down another 900 points as Trump’s speech disappoints investors. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) March 12, 2020

One of CNN’s legal analysts offered this “deep” insight into Trump:

It is hard to imagine someone less equipped to lead this nation during a mass epidemic than Donald Trump. — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) March 12, 2020

Even a former felon got into the act (no doubt thinking virtue signaling cleans his soul):

Trump would probably like to follow the NBA and cancel the election. But his emergency powers do not empower him to cancel the Constitution! — John Dean (@JohnWDean) March 12, 2020

In some ways, the most representative tweet of all came from this nobody-with-a-blue-check. Leftists are so desperate to prevent Trump from being re-elected in November that they want him to have a Hurricane Katrina moment – that is, they want a catastrophic event that damages Americans so severely that Trump will be politically hurt:

I’ve been saying for weeks that #COVID19 may be Trump’s Katrina moment.



After tonight’s address to the nation, I now suspect it may be far worse & his legacy. — Sheril Kirshenbaum (@Sheril_) March 12, 2020

What these people and all the others in their dismal train have forgotten completely is that, in 2009, it took 10,000 American deaths before Obama did anything about H1N1:

One need look no further than the dramatic difference in #Media coverage between the 2009 H1N1 outbreak and 2020 COVID-19 outbreak to understand, this is a coordinated hit on Trump.



Despite the fact 2009 killed 70 times as many people, it was soft-peddled as a "bad flu season." https://t.co/UXiNOSg7xx — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) March 12, 2020

In 2020, with Trump, not Obama, in the White House and fewer than three dozen American deaths, this same pack of baying morons is howling that Trump is an abject failure and hoping that Americans suffer so badly they’re willing to elect a communist or a senile old man.

These people are evil. There’s no other word for it.