Democrats escalate the lies they’re throwing at Trump about coronavirus

With the rise of coronavirus, the Democrats are so desperate to destroy Trump that they’re lying about everything possible, celebrating damage to the American economy, and working hard to drive ordinary Americans into a blind panic. This is an unusually sordid display of partisanship over country, although none of them have the grace to be ashamed. A look at Obama’s presidency reveals that the Democrats’ standards were quite different back then.

To set the stage, here are a few indisputable facts:

On January 31, 2020, as China confirmed that 259 people had died and there were about 100 cases reported outside of China, President Trump ordered that the U.S. would prevent foreign nationals who had recently visited China from entering the country. He also ordered quarantined American travelers who posed a high risk.

Democrats called Trump a racist.

Democrats were worried that Trump’s germ phobia would make him issue even more and worse racist orders.

President Trump held a press conference during which (1) he was surrounded by government scientists who explained what was going on (2) he appointed Vice President Pence, a competent, experienced administrator, to be the White House point person on coronavirus efforts.

Democrats called Pence a killer.

Democrats also announced that henceforth they would call coronavirus "TrumpVirus" because Trump had appointed Pence to oversee the administrative end of dealing with coronavirus and because Trump said there was no need for panic.

Nancy Pelosi complained that Trump had waited too long to act, even though when she spoke not a single American had died.

Elizabeth Warren said that she would end the “racist” border wall by taking all wall funds and putting them into coronavirus research (never mind that, since time immemorial, sealing borders has been one of the prime ways in which governments have been able to protect their citizens from epidemic disease).

Trump stated during the rally in South Carolina that the Democrats’ unceasing and dishonest attacks against him for his handling of the coronavirus risk were their latest hoax.

The media reported that Trump had declared that coronavirus itself was a hoax, one of the most blatantly dishonest bits of reporting ever to come from the media.

Leftists are actively hoping that coronavirus causes so much economic disruption that it will hurt Trump politically – never mind that it will also hurt ordinary Americans:

Democrats and the media are literally cheering as the financial markets drop due to the coronavirus. Sick! pic.twitter.com/f3TPIktuJH — Trump War Room - Text WOKE to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) February 28, 2020

All of the above is despicable. And lest you doubt how despicable it is, Victoria Taft provides some contrast from the Obama era:

In April of 2009, the H1N1 became a pandemic. But it wasn't until six months later, October, that then-President Obama declared a public health emergency on what was already a pandemic. By that time, the disease had infected millions of Americans and more than 1,000 people had died in the U.S. CNN reported at the time: Since the H1N1 flu pandemic began in April, millions of people in the United States have been infected, at least 20,000 have been hospitalized and more than 1,000 have died, said Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. [emphasis added] Furthermore, the CDC's Frieden fretted at the time that efforts to create a vaccine had stumbled: "We are nowhere near where we thought we would be," Frieden said, acknowledging that manufacturing delays have contributed to less vaccine being available than expected. "As public health professionals, vaccination is our strongest tool. Not having enough is frustrating to all of us." Frieden said that while the way vaccine is manufactured is "tried and true," it's not well-suited for ramping up production during a pandemic because it takes at least six months. The vaccine is produced by growing weakened virus in eggs.

To add insult to injury (and with Elizabeth Warren’s plan to end southern border protection in mind), H1N1 entered the U.S. from Mexico! No wonder, then, that Trump is contemplating closing the Southern border entirely, something that will place Democrats in an uncomfortable position as they balance their alternating cries that Trump is a racist and that he's not taking coronavirus seriously enough.

There’s always the small possibility that this latest coronavirus outbreak is the second coming of the Black Death. Possible, but that's not probable. What’s more likely is

that it’s a flu that’s a little worse than the usual flu;

that Third World medical treatment in socialized medicine countries such as China, Italy, and Iran leads to bad outcomes;

that America’s better personal and civic hygiene will slow the virus’s spread;

that America’s minimal air pollution and lower rates of cigarette smoking will make our lungs more resilient; and

that Trump’s early move to shut the border will have protected us.

If the coronavirus does lead to nothing more than a somewhat more severe flu season, the Democrats will look not only vicious and foolish but also evil for having frightened Americans to death and wreaked havoc with the economy solely to gain a political advantage in an election year.