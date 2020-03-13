Democrats are trying to advance their political agenda using coronavirus

Democrats, first maligned President Trump's initial coronavirus policies at the end of January, policies that slowed the virus’s spread in the United States. They've now switched to a new tactic, which is to berate him for not doing enough to stop the virus's spread. Their tactics have less to do with helping Americans than they do with gaining political advantage, either by destroying Trump or by passing wish-list policies that have nothing to do with coronavirus.

HuffPo tells its readers that cruel Republicans are harming people who do not have paid sick leave:

Democrats hoping to pass an emergency paid sick leave bill to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus were stymied by Senate Republicans on Wednesday. Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) tried to speed the measure up for a vote on the Senate floor through a procedural maneuver, but an objection from Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) prevented the bill from bypassing the Republican-controlled health committee. What HuffPo leaves out is that the proposed bill didn’t just address the current coronavirus situation. Instead, as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., CA) explained, Democrats were making long-term changes to Social Security: “There's a couple major problems with it. Here's one glaring problem: Under [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi's bill, the Social Security Administration will be set up to administer the paid sick leave program. Now this will take more than six months, so it won't work in time. It will also hamper the administration from putting out Social Security for those who need it right now that are in harm's way," he added. "This will hurt the very population it's supposed to be helping. It forces permanent paid sick leave for all businesses without exemptions and no sunsets.”

In other words, Democrats just politicized coronavirus.

The Democrats were at it again with the coronavirus stimulus effort. Pelosi met with U. S. Treasure Secretary Steve Mnuchin to work on a plan. The bipartisan effort foundered when Pelosi kept trying to slip abortion into it:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sought to include a potential way to guarantee federal funding for abortion into the coronavirus economic stimulus plan, according to multiple senior White House officials. Speaking to the Daily Caller, those officials alleged that while negotiating the stimulus with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Pelosi tried to lobby for “several” provisions that stalled bipartisan commitment to the effort. One was a mandate for up to $1 billion to reimburse laboratory claims, which White House officials say would set a precedent of health spending without protections outlined in the Hyde Amendment. The Hyde Amendment blocks clinics that perform abortions from receiving federal funding, and Democrats have pushed the Trump administration to end it since he was elected in 2016.

Even Olympic-level Trump hater Joy Reid was surprised by this:

Wow... @kasie just reported that Republicans' objections to the House Democrats' emergency coronavirus bill include issues related to abortion. What does that have to do with COVID19...? — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 12, 2020

In other words, Pelosi just politicized coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Biden has announced that, when he’s sworn into office in January 2021, he’ll fight coronavirus by rejoining the Paris Climate Treaty. Additionally, he’ll reverse Trump’s enforcement of an existing law – the public charge rule – that denies permanent residency status to applicants who use government benefits such as food stamps, Medicaid, cash assistance, and the like. It takes tortured logic to believe that either of these initiatives in January 2021 will affect coronavirus.

In other words, Biden is just politicizing coronavirus.

In the most egregious example of the Democrats using coronavirus panic as an opportunity to push wish-list items through the legislature, they’re moving to end President Trump’s travel bans, some of which target coronavirus and some of which target terrorists trying to enter America:

While Trump has implemented travel bans on China and Iran — two of the most coronavirus-affected nations in the world — House Democrats are looking to roll back the president’s authority to enact travel bans from regions of the world. The “No Ban Act,” introduced by Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) and co-sponsored by 219 House Democrats, would have prevented Trump from immediately implementing a travel ban on China once the outbreak of the coronavirus spread past its origins of Wuhan. Instead, the No Ban Act would have allowed travelers from Wuhan to continue to arrive in the U.S. while the president received guidance from Congress.

In other words, Democrats are just politicizing coronavirus.

Next time you hear Democrats caterwauling about the way President Trump is going to kill us all, remember that all of their proposals are aimed, not at fighting coronavirus, but at pushing through long-standing political agenda items. Their goal isn't to protect your health, it's to protect their power.