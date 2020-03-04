Criminals in San Francisco act with impunity, knowing there are no consequences

A criminal justice system exists to protect people and property. We already noted that, in San Francisco, the criminal justice system no longer protects people. However, it’s not just San Francisco that has a problem. The whole of California does and there’s a video making the rounds now showing what happens when the government withdraws its protection from law-abiding citizens.

In 2014, California voters approved Proposition 47, which downgraded certain felonies to misdemeanors. Significantly, the new measure mandated that any theft below $950 would be a misdemeanor.

A year after the law passed, Stanford University’s Justice Advocacy Project put out a report – with one of its authors having co-written Prop. 47 – stating that there were now 13,000 fewer people in California’s prisons and that the state had already saved $150 million. The study, though, forgot to look at the cost to California’s citizens.

The reality is that civic law enforcement seldom tries to investigate or prosecute misdemeanors. It’s too much effort for too small an ultimate consequence for the malefactor. This is especially true, as we’ll see, when the prosecutor has leftist ideas about what constitutes justice.

Already in 2016, California retailers were complaining about the new law’s effect on their businesses:

Anything below $950 keeps the crime a misdemeanor — and likely means the thieves face no pursuit and no punishment, say retailers and law enforcement officials. Large retailers including Safeway, Target, Rite Aid and CVS pharmacies say shoplifting increased at least 15 percent, and in some cases, doubled since voters approved Proposition 47 and ended the possibility of charging shoplifting as a felony with the potential for a prison sentence. Shoplifting reports to the Los Angeles Police Department jumped by a quarter in the first year, according to statistics the department compiled for The Associated Press.

In San Francisco, the problems from Prop. 47 have been compounded by the fact that last November voters elected Chesa Boudin to be their District Attorney. Boudin is the son of two terrorists from the 1960s group the Weather Underground, both of whom went to prison for felony murder. Boudin was therefore raised by two other Weather Underground members: William Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn. He is a revolutionary Marxist at a level most Americans cannot even comprehend.

While Boudin made a big deal about refusing to prosecute “lifestyle crimes,” such as prostitution, public urination and defecation, and public drug use, he’s quietly been pushing another revolution in criminal injustice: To the frustration of San Francisco’s police officers, he’s refusing to prosecute misdemeanors.

And that brings us to the latest video out of San Francisco. For once, this isn’t showing someone defecating in the street or shooting up in a BART station. Instead, this shows criminals just walking into a local Walgreens and stripping the shelves bare. Once upon a time, this Walgreens was located in a very nice middle-class neighborhood. Now, though, it’s a sitting duck for crime:

As Democrats position themselves to challenge Trump for the presidency, keep this video in mind. Bernie has pushed the party so far to the left that, even if the candidate is Biden or Bloomberg, the party’s ethos is to follow California’s and San Francisco’s lead on justice – or rather, criminal injustice. (Bloomberg, with his groveling apologies for stop-and-frisk, which saved many lives, is going to swing as hard to the left as anyone else to keep the base placated.)

Their hard-left voter base wants to see America as a whole enact the criminal justice policies that are making life in California miserable for law-abiding citizens. With a Bernie, Biden, or Bloomberg in the White House, this video might one day be taken anywhere in America, not just on the crazy left coast.