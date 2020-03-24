Could New York's Gov. Andrew Cuomo be the Democrat presidential nominee?

Could New York's governor Andrew Cuomo emerge from the Democrat convention as the concensus nominee? According to a theory over at the Conservative Tree House, the answer is quite possibly yes.

What give credence to this idea is the dearth of quality candidates running for the nomination. Bernie Sanders is totally unacceptable to the party establishment and its major donors. The big hope of the insiders was Mike Bloomberg, but Mini Mike flamed out on Super Tuesday. Joe Biden, who is racking up delegates would be a shoo-in if everything else was equal. But it is not. Biden is showing that his mental capacity is rapidly diminishing. And this is in his scripted public appearances. One can only imagine what the man is like when out of the spotlight. The insiders know, and it must give them the willies. This is probably why Biden is being kept out of sight by his handlers.

What's a party to do? If there's to be a brokered convention to shove Biden aside, the first name that comes up is Hillary Clinton. At first blush, the case for her is strong. She actually won the popular vote in 2016. The problem here, however, is that Clinton is nearly as despised by the Democrat establishment as she is among Republicans. She's viewed as being radioactive. Michelle Obama is another non-starter. The woman is lazy and has neither charisma nor political experience. Going through their rolodex, the Democrat bench is threadbare.

In that light, Cuomo might look appealing to the Democrat National Committee. And presto, Cuomo is being given high marks for his handling of the Wuhan virus in New York -- at least by the mainstream media -- and getting an inordinate amount of national exposure for his actions. According to Sundance, this looks like a brilliant political operation on the part of the DNC to anoint Cuomo as "The Chosen One" to face off against President Trump in November.

But what would Biden think of this? It could be, by the time the convention rolls around, he might not even know what day it is. Or the party establishment could lay the wood to Joe and tell him if he doesn't cooperate, he'll lose the cover he and his son have been getting over his quid pro quo corruption in the Ukraine and China. In the event of Biden standing aside, something will have to be said to the country. The party line will be that Biden is withdrawing 'health reasons.' There's not a soul living who could argue with that.

A more likely outcome, however, is midway between Sundance's speculation and the current conventional wisdom that Biden will be the nominee. That would be for the Democrats to give the nomination to Joe Biden but with Andrew Cuomo as the vice-president pick. Yes, the Crazy Bernie and Sandy O radicals along with Elizabeth Warren's angry feminists would kick up a fuss, but this might be the only move the Democrat establishment has. And although the probability is low for this to be a winning ticket in 2020, it could do two things for the Democrats. First, it would lessen the down ticket loses than if a 'radical' was in the VP slot. And second, it would give Cuomo national exposure. giving him a leg up on 2024. This is something the DNC can live with.

And in the unlikely event the Biden/Cuomo ticket wins, how soon do you think it would be before Cuomo is addressed as Mr. President?