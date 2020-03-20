Coronavirus Update
With nearly 3,000 new cases reported this morning, and a total of 9,415 cases reported, the U.S. has moved up 3 spots to the # 5 position in a single day.
Notice the swell from D 11-15 to D 6-10 to L5D, in addition to the 76.91 L5D%.
I’ll leave the remaining analysis to you.
- Chart Legend:
- CR = # Cases Rank
- D 11-15 = # Cases, Deaths, Recoveries for the 5-Day block beginning 15 days ago
- D 6-10 = # Cases, Deaths, Recoveries for the 5-Day block beginning 10 days ago
- L5D = # Cases, Deaths, Recoveries for Last 5 Days
- Note: The growth rate of this time series speaks volumes for all 3 metrics (Cases, Deaths, Recoveries)
- LSD% = % of Cases reported in Last 5 Days
- DR = # Deaths Rank
- RR = # Recoveries Rank
- Infected % = # Cases / Population
- Mortality % = # Deaths / # Cases.
- Recovery % = # Recoveries / # Cases
A note on mortality rates: There’s high confidence that all are quite overstated in the case of Covid-19, due primarily to its tendency to manifest light or zero symptoms in over 80% of its hosts, who subsequently dismiss their illness as a common cold. As such, the denominator of its mortality calculations is heavily understated, causing the overstatement of the calculated percentage. As testing becomes more available (e.g. via drive-through coronavirus clinics), this problem should self-correct.
Infected % and Recovery % also use reported case info only and are, therefore, similarly skewed.
