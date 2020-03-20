Coronavirus Update

With nearly 3,000 new cases reported this morning, and a total of 9,415 cases reported, the U.S. has moved up 3 spots to the # 5 position in a single day.

Notice the swell from D 11-15 to D 6-10 to L5D, in addition to the 76.91 L5D%.

I’ll leave the remaining analysis to you.

Chart Legend: CR = # Cases Rank D 11-15 = # Cases, Deaths, Recoveries for the 5-Day block beginning 15 days ago D 6-10 = # Cases, Deaths, Recoveries for the 5-Day block beginning 10 days ago L5D = # Cases, Deaths, Recoveries for Last 5 Days Note: The growth rate of this time series speaks volumes for all 3 metrics (Cases, Deaths, Recoveries) LSD% = % of Cases reported in Last 5 Days DR = # Deaths Rank RR = # Recoveries Rank Infected % = # Cases / Population Mortality % = # Deaths / # Cases. Recovery % = # Recoveries / # Cases



A note on mortality rates: There’s high confidence that all are quite overstated in the case of Covid-19, due primarily to its tendency to manifest light or zero symptoms in over 80% of its hosts, who subsequently dismiss their illness as a common cold. As such, the denominator of its mortality calculations is heavily understated, causing the overstatement of the calculated percentage. As testing becomes more available (e.g. via drive-through coronavirus clinics), this problem should self-correct.

Infected % and Recovery % also use reported case info only and are, therefore, similarly skewed.