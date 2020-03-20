« 'Down goes the peso, down goes the peso' | The video of Hollywood types singing Imagine raises some interesting points »
March 20, 2020

Coronavirus Update

By Marc Sheppard

With nearly 3,000 new cases reported this morning, and a total of 9,415 cases reported, the U.S. has moved up 3 spots to the # 5 position in a single day.

Notice the swell from D 11-15 to D 6-10 to L5D, in addition to the 76.91 L5D%.

I’ll leave the remaining analysis to you.

  • Chart Legend:
    • CR = # Cases Rank
    • D 11-15 = # Cases, Deaths, Recoveries for the 5-Day block beginning 15 days ago
    • D 6-10 = # Cases, Deaths, Recoveries for the 5-Day block beginning 10 days ago
    • L5D =  # Cases, Deaths, Recoveries for Last 5 Days
    • Note:  The growth rate of this time series speaks volumes for all 3 metrics (Cases, Deaths, Recoveries)
    • LSD% = % of Cases reported in Last 5 Days
    • DR = # Deaths Rank
    • RR = # Recoveries Rank
    • Infected % = # Cases / Population
    • Mortality % = # Deaths / # Cases. 
    • Recovery % = # Recoveries / # Cases

A note on mortality rates: There’s high confidence that all are quite overstated in the case of Covid-19, due primarily to its tendency to manifest light or zero symptoms in over 80% of its hosts, who subsequently dismiss their illness as a common cold.  As such, the denominator of its mortality calculations is heavily understated, causing the overstatement of the calculated percentage.  As testing becomes more available (e.g. via drive-through coronavirus clinics), this problem should self-correct.

Infected % and Recovery % also use reported case info only and are, therefore, similarly skewed.

With nearly 3,000 new cases reported this morning, and a total of 9,415 cases reported, the U.S. has moved up 3 spots to the # 5 position in a single day.

Notice the swell from D 11-15 to D 6-10 to L5D, in addition to the 76.91 L5D%.

I’ll leave the remaining analysis to you.

  • Chart Legend:
    • CR = # Cases Rank
    • D 11-15 = # Cases, Deaths, Recoveries for the 5-Day block beginning 15 days ago
    • D 6-10 = # Cases, Deaths, Recoveries for the 5-Day block beginning 10 days ago
    • L5D =  # Cases, Deaths, Recoveries for Last 5 Days
    • Note:  The growth rate of this time series speaks volumes for all 3 metrics (Cases, Deaths, Recoveries)
    • LSD% = % of Cases reported in Last 5 Days
    • DR = # Deaths Rank
    • RR = # Recoveries Rank
    • Infected % = # Cases / Population
    • Mortality % = # Deaths / # Cases. 
    • Recovery % = # Recoveries / # Cases

A note on mortality rates: There’s high confidence that all are quite overstated in the case of Covid-19, due primarily to its tendency to manifest light or zero symptoms in over 80% of its hosts, who subsequently dismiss their illness as a common cold.  As such, the denominator of its mortality calculations is heavily understated, causing the overstatement of the calculated percentage.  As testing becomes more available (e.g. via drive-through coronavirus clinics), this problem should self-correct.

Infected % and Recovery % also use reported case info only and are, therefore, similarly skewed.