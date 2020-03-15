Coronavirus is not 'The Big One'

Fred Sanford of the Sanford and Son sitcom routinely faked having a heart attack to manipulate his son. Placing his hand over his heart, Fred would yell, "This is the big one! I'm comin' to join you, Elizabeth!"

For three and a half years, Democrats along with their fake news media minions have sought "the big one" to remove Trump from the White House.

All of their this-is-the-big-one attacks on Trump have bombed out: Russian collusion, Stormy Daniels, Michael Cohen, the Mueller Report, the Ukraine phone call, the 25th Amendment, the Emoluments Clauses, quid pro quo, bribery, and far too many for me to remember.

Barely able to contain their excitement, Democrats and fake news media believe they have finally found their kryptonite to take down this Superman president. They are confident that their insidious, evil manufactured hysteria over the coronavirus is The Big One that will end Trump's presidency.

Any one of the bogus attacks launched against Trump would have ended the candidacy or presidency of any other Republican. Clearly, God's hand of protection is on Donald J. Trump. Their latest attack, corona-mania, will fail also.

We have seen Democrats and fake news media repeatedly use their tactic of creating a false narrative, which they demand that everyone embrace. Anyone with the guts to rebel is publicly humiliated, branded irresponsible, deemed a truth-denier, diagnosed crazy, a racist, sexist, and homophobe.

Horrifyingly, Democrats and fake news media seek to criminalize and imprison anyone who disagrees with their false narratives. A coalition of attorneys general sought to prosecute anyone who disagreed with Obama's belief in man-made climate change. Obama's DOJ vowed to prosecute anyone who contradicts his statement that Islam is a religion of peace.

And yet, Obama-worshiping progressives accuse Trump of behaving as if he were a king.

Democrats' and fake news media's latest bogus narrative which they demand that we embrace is the coronavirus as the worst thing that has ever hit America, and we're all gonna die because Trump is in the White House. Anyone who dares to publicly say otherwise is immediately gang assaulted by the media.

Well aware of the consequences of daring not to embrace this narrative, like falling dominoes, corporations are canceling all public gatherings.

The Bible speaks of evildoers setting a trap for someone only to fall into it themselves. "If you set a trap for others, you will get caught in it yourself" (Proverbs 26:27). "Let them be caught in the trap they set for me" (Psalm 35:8).

In their frenzied quest to use corona-mania to "destroy Trump," Democrats and fake news media find themselves caught in their own trap — in the awkward position of advocating for homeschooling. Democrats are aggressively seeking to ban homeschooling. Progressives despise homeschooling because it stops them from indoctrinating students with hatred for Christians and America while implementing the LGBT agenda.

Democrats and fake news media say screw your constitutional right to free speech. They decide the "correct" view of an issue. If you do not conform, they will destroy you.

Here are a few examples. Trump along with a majority of Americans are fine with "legal" immigration. Democrats and fake news media say if you do not surrender to their desire for open borders and rolling out the red carpet to illegals, you are a racist hater of people of color.

Christians along with other Americans instinctively know that marriage is between one man and one woman. When a Muslim gunman massacred homosexuals in a bar, Democrats and fake news media absurdly said everyone who supports marriage is responsible for the massacre.

Do you see how their tyrannical bullying works, folks? If you do not surrender to Democrats' and fake news media's mandated view of an issue, they will lie about you and make your life Hell on Earth.

Continuing to prove himself to be a courageous, peerless voice of truth, I tip my hat to Rush Limbaugh for refusing to surrender to Democrats' and fake news media's mandated bogus doom-and-gloom narrative about the coronavirus.

When I turned on my TV, I heard a reporter say, "And now, the effects of the coronavirus." I thought, in reality, the coronavirus has had very little effect. The reporter was really reporting on the irresponsible, despicable hysteria created by Democrats and fake news media solely to take out Trump. They will fail.

Need a break from corona hysteria and anti-Trump media? Watch something uplifting.

Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American

