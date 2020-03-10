Coronavirus, 2020 primaries should humble Democrats making predictions about Trump

From scrolling through my social media newsfeeds, I had no idea I had so many infectious disease and financial market experts as friends. I feel so blessed!

The more I think about it, though, maybe I shouldn't feel so lucky, as every single one of them is a Trump-hating Democrat, all of whom were convinced, and shouted loudly from the rooftops for all to hear, that: (1) Hillary Clinton would crush Trump, (2) Robert Mueller would prove without a doubt that Trump was a Russian agent, and (3) the Democratic nominee would be a woman or a member of some minority group, not an old white man (as it turns out, either a socialist with crazy ideas or another who has never been particularly smart and now is clearly losing his mind).

In any event, it was nice to see a progressive like California's Democratic governor Gavin Newsom praise Mr. Trump's response, stating, "Everything he said, they followed through on." Newsom added that he has received "consistent" support from Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Washington's Democratic governor, Jay Inslee, had positive comments as well.

The mainstream media, which are in reality an arm of the Democratic Party, buried these comments from the grateful Democratic governors because that doesn't fit their narrative that Mr. Trump is the epitome of evil. They also have failed to acknowledge that Mr. Trump's early decision to curtail flights from affected countries was wise and saved lives, and not "racist," as some had claimed at the time.

How sad that the coronavirus, which knows no ideological bounds, has been politicized by the left and its media allies. But I can't say I'm surprised, given all the mud they've thrown as our president over the past three-plus years.

Josh Kantrow is a cyber-security lawyer who lives in Chicago.