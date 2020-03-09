Congresswoman Jackie Speier wants Trump to cancel all rallies

Congresswoman Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) is busy peddling lies and making wild recommendations. She believes that Trump should cancel all his rallies because by not doing so "he is willing to place even his most ardent supporters at risk."

She backs up her claim by stating that "we're supposed to stay six feet away from other persons in order to mitigate the exchange of those viruses."

Say what?

I thought perhaps I'd missed something. Maybe I lost more than an hour with Daylight Savings Time. Did the Coronavirus Task Force announce this six-foot rule for everyone?

Apparently not.

Now, just to clarify, six feet is a relevant figure with respect to the virus, which can travel that far if an infected person coughs or sneezes. So it is recommend to maintain this minimum distance if you're around someone who's sick. (Granted, it's hard to know who's sick, given the lengthy incubation period, which is one of multiple factors that makes this situation quite a mess.)

Dr Fauci is urging those at high risk (elderly and/or those with serious underlying health conditions) to implement social distancing to reduce their chance of contracting the virus. But as of this writing, no medical expert in the United States has stated that healthy individuals are supposed to stay at least six feet away from other human beings. Right now, healthy Americans are free to make these choices for themselves, and obviously, many industries have been impacted, as many Americans are understandably scaling back certain activities.

But it's one thing for each individual to make such choices for himself and his family and quite another thing for the powers that be to essentially quarantine every individual in the entire country in his own little bubble, which is what Speier was asserting.

And if Speier is going to falsely claim there is this six-foot rule for everyone, then I presume she would suggest that campaign events for Biden and Bernie be canceled, as would upcoming debates. And perhaps the DNC convention, which is just a few months away, should be put on hold. Right, Jackie?

More broadly, people shouldn't go to school, restaurants, movies, sporting events, or concerts. We shouldn't get on a bus, train, or plane, or even into a cab or share our own car with another person.

There should be no birthday parties, weddings, or other celebrations. You should not go to your place of worship. No one should go to work (unless he has a large office to himself). Government should shut down. (Might not be a bad thing for some departments.) Friends shouldn't hang out together, and couples should sleep in separate bedrooms.

So is Jackie suggesting we bring the entire nation to a grinding halt?

Of course not.

Only Trump and his supporters must cease and desist.