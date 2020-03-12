CNN's Don Lemon beclowns himself again, launching into John Kasich for praising Trump

John Kasich, a former Republican who's slid so far left he's probably a Democrat, is no fan of Donald Trump.

But when he tried to say something on CNN, noting almost as an aside, that Trump's speech on coronavirus was "fine," CNN's most clownish talking head, Don Lemon, went into meltdown.

Here's how bad it was:

.@CNN's Don Lemon loses his mind, shouts down Gov. John Kasich for NOT bashing Trump's coronavirus address. "No, you can’t [talk], John!" pic.twitter.com/yNCVr9QFNM — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 12, 2020

Fox News has the story here.

"Look, I watched the address tonight and I thought it was fine. He did fine," Kasich said. "I'm glad he did the address tonight and I think that was important." Kasich urged the president to "stick to the script" and said governors will have a major role in combatting the virus. However, none of that apparently sat well with the CNN anchor. "I don't know if he stuck to the script or not, but whatever script he read was wrong, because they had to clarify it several times," Lemon complained. "And I've just got to say if the president came out to calm people's fears, he didn't do a good job of it because he had to come back and clarify it several times! And this has been going on long enough for them to get it straight! We need straight, accurate information from this president and this administration and we're getting it!"

Kasich couldn't even get in a word edgewise.

Which rather puts Lemon in the laughable role of flighty, emotionally excitable, ignorant, unobjective newsman, in stark contrast to Kasich, a pol with some room for opinion venting, who in fact was the voice of reason. We all know that Kasich doesn't like Trump but to his credit, he can identify good from bad, even from his own point of view.

He's a realist. Not so with Lemon, who came off as a flake and as a result, is trending on Twitter.

It not only points to Lemon as unhinged, it also points to some screwines at the top of CNN's leadership, given that Lemon's CNN colleague, Jim Acosta, also made a 'dear diary' fool of himself over Trump's coronavirus speech, zeroing in on the idea that Trump was 'xenophobic.'

Now we have Lemon melting down over an objective portrayal of Trump's very measured, reasonable and practical messaging.ich goes

Which goes to show that when Trump is putting on an impressive and serious show of presidential leadership, as opposed to tweeting taunts at leftists or trolling presidential rivals, guys like Lemon are unable to step up to the plate. They have one volume level, 11, and as a result lose all credibility, unable to distinguish serious from unserious.

No wonder Lemon's considered a clown. Funny how Trump has that ability to expose that in this bunch, trying or not.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot