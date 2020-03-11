Clyburn wants Joe Biden in a cone to keep him from getting into 'trouble'

Rep. Jim Clyburn, who effectively rallied the black vote in South Carolina on behalf of Joe Biden, turning his electoral fortunes around, now wants to protect his investment in Biden from public scrutiny as comes from public debates.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) is suggesting the Democratic National Committee (DNC) "step in" and cancel the remaining presidential primaries and debates if it appears Joe Biden is favored to win the nomination. Clyburn, who was instrumental in helping the former vice president revive his campaign with a win in the South Carolina primary, floated the idea during an interview with NPR. The majority whip, in particular, argued that if Biden were to best Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in Michigan and a number of the other states holding their primaries on Tuesday, then the race was over and the DNC should intercede.

And don't think the motive isn't what we think it is — here's Clyburn again:

"I think when the night is over, Joe Biden will be the prohibitive favorite to win the Democratic nomination," Clyburn said. "If the night ends the way it has begun, I think it is time for us to shut this primary down. It is time for us to cancel the rest of these debates." "You don't do anything but get yourself in trouble if you continue in this contest when it's obvious that the numbers will not shake out for you," the majority whip added.

Not exactly a vote of confidence for Old Joe's fading faculties. Instead of trying to teach Joe to keep from screaming at little-guy constituents or getting handsy with young girls, they all know he's unteachable. So all that's left now is to protect their investment, keep Joe away from the microphones, and effectively place him in a dog cone to keep him from hurting himself.

What an embarrassment. Kind of tells you all you need to know about what Democrats think of Joe Biden.

