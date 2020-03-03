Chris Matthew quits MSNBC on-air after the woke mob started gunning for him

For some time, Chris Matthews has been a voice of occasional sanity on MSNBC, thanks to his old-fashioned blue-collar Democrat roots. However, it’s also been apparent for some time that, after more than 21 years of fronting Hardball with Chris Matthews on MSNBC, Matthews is no longer in sync with MSNBC’s more woke values. Still, it was a surprise when, on Monday, Matthews opened the show by quitting . . . and then walked out during the commercial break, leaving his co-hosts almost speechless.

Matthews was always an odd fit at MSNBC. An old-fashioned Kennedy Democrat who used to work as a police officer with the Capitol Police in D.C., he got his start in politics working as a speechwriter in the Carter Administration before moving on to be Chief of Staff to Tip O’Neill. In the early 2000s, he surprised people when he said, “I’m more conservative than people think I am . . . I voted for George W. in 2000.”

Still, Matthews was all in for Barack Obama, predicting in 2004 that Obama would be president. In 2008, Matthews famously said that, when he heard Obama speak, “I felt this thrill going up my leg.”

Unfortunately, like other Democrats, especially those of the older generation, Matthews had a habit of denigrating women. In 2011, a study claimed that he showed misogyny towards Hillary Clinton. (Or maybe he just acknowledged what became obvious in 2016, which was that she was a horrendous candidate.) In 2017, word broke that, in 1999, CNBC (his former employer) settled a sexual harassment claim on his behalf. But that was before #MeToo so . . . whatever.

The walls started to close in on Matthews in February when he said that it was dangerous that Bernie Sanders seemed so enamored of Fidel Castro. “I believe if Castro and the reds had won the Cold War, there would have been executions in Central Park and I might have been one of the ones getting executed – and certain other people would be there cheering.”

The last straw came after Bernie started winning primaries when Matthews referenced France’s fall to the Nazis in 1940 as a metaphor describing the way in which Bernie Sanders had completely destroyed the Democrat primary field. Matthews clearly wasn’t calling Bernie a Nazi. He was just trying to say that Bernie’s victory was complete and that, as to the other candidates, “It’s over.”

The woke mob, however, was “awokened.” Woke mobsters demanded that Matthews be fired. Things got worse when political journalist Laura Bassett got in on the act. In 2017, she had written an essay about her own #MeToo experience with “a famous broadcast journalist” who had dared to flirt with her. (The monster!)

Bassett was so overcome by his remarks that it “undermined my ability to do my job well.” (It’s questionable whether someone so emotionally fragile and so anxious to jump on a victim bandwagon can ever do anything well, but that’s a philosophical question for another day.) With Matthews now a woke mob target, though, Bassett found the courage to name names: It was Matthews!

On Monday, recognizing the handwriting on the wall, Matthews quit but, to give him credit, he did it with style. In the first minutes of his show, he made a short announcement. “I’m retiring. This is the last Hardball at MSNBC.”

He explained that he loved the work and his audience but “after conversation with MSNBC, I decided that tonight will be my last Hardball.” He claimed that the “younger generation is ready to take the reins.” He also apologized for making comments that offended people like Bassett.

Then, when the show went to commercial, Matthews walked off the set, leaving behind a shaken Steve Kornacki:

And here's the shot when the commercial break ended and the camera cut to a stunned Steve Kornacki, who was obviously not prepared for Chris Matthews' announcement, nor to fill in the hour of airtime when #Hardball would usually run. pic.twitter.com/idqhwvi3rl — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) March 3, 2020

Matthews was correct that the young people are in charge now. Despite the fact that older guys like Matthews had a hard time breaking old habits when it came to women in the workplace – and may have gone far beyond clumsy flirtation – the reality is that having a younger generation isn’t always a blessing. It was, after all, the young generation that spearheaded Mao’s deadly Cultural Revolution.

But no matter how vicious the new generation is, they’ll never have Matthews’ wacky élan. He was truly one of a kind right down to the way he quit his longtime billet at MSNBC.