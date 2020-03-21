China's propaganda machine smears Latin America's big literary lion, Mario Vargas Llosa, over coronavirus call

Nobel prize-winning Mario Vargas Llosa, a literary lion in the same league as Tolstoy and Twain -- and a splendid libertarian champion of freedom -- has never been popular with dictators. (He does, after all, think it's O.K. to kill them). Hugo Chavez couldn't stand him. Castro went into apoplexy at the very mention of his name. One of Vargas Llosa's best novels, "Feast of the Goat," is all about the depredations of the Rafael Trujillo regime of the Dominican Republic. He's always been toxic to dictators.

He's also been hard on the dictator-coddling left. Vargas Llosa fought with academic and intellectual leftists, even once belting Gabriel Garcia Marquez one likely for general leftwingery. He's relentless in de-glamourizing left-wing guerrillas and urban terrorists so beloved of the left, such as Peru's Sendero Luminoso and Colombia's FARC Marxist narcoterrorists. His son, Alvaro Vargas Llosa, wrote a book with two co-authors called "The Guide to the Complete Latin American Idiot," which entertainingly described the disgustingness of the Latin American left.

Now he's got the Chicoms after him. According to the Bangkok Post (emphasis mine):

LIMA: China hit out on Monday at Peru's Nobel literature laureate Mario Vargas Llosa for allegedly expressing "irresponsible and prejudiced opinions" over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. The writer penned an article for Spain's El Pais newspaper and La Republica in Peru in which he said the coronavirus outbreak would have played out differently if China was a democracy. "No-one seems to be remarking that none of this could have happened in the world if popular China was a free country and democratic rather than a dictatorship," said the 2010 Nobel Prize in Literature winner.

According to PEN America, a writer's group:

Among other points, Vargas Llosa noted that the virus had originated in China, and went on to note that China had censored at least one of the doctors who had originally detected the virus. Vargas Llosa, who has previously received the Nobel Prize for Literature, concluded that China’s censorship meant that “the presence of the plague was recognized only when the virus was already spreading… true progress is always crippled when it is not accompanied by freedom.” In response, China’s embassy to Peru released a statement accusing the author of “a series of absurd and baseless criticisms of China,” and accused the author of “discriminatory and defamatory statements” as a result of his identifying the virus as originating from China. El País has since reported that, in the aftermath of Vargas Llosa’s column, the author’s books have “mysteriously disappeared” from major Chinese e-book platforms.

So it's not just Trump pointing out that the virus came from China, Vargas Llosa is doing it, too - and the Chinese have cranked out their propaganda machine to yell 'foul' against him, just as they have against Trump.

The Chicoms have also engaged in sleazy indirect censorship. Not having the cojones to ban Vargas Llosa's works outright, they're just 'disappearing' them from the Internet so Chinese people can't read them. In a conversation I had with Vargas Llosa a few years ago, he emphasized he was all in for the translation of his work beyond Spanish.

The Chicoms obviously know a dangerous guy when they see one. Vargas Llosa emphasizes that China's real problem is that it's a communist hellhole, and if the plague it's unleashed on the world is ever going to be fixed, they're going to have to become a free country.

Those are major fighting words, a mortal threat, words the Chicoms would find terrifying to hear, given that they haven't heard such talk coming from the West in decades. They come as China descends into a state of dry rot, with millions of angry Chinese people being repressed and censored and only growing angrier. The citizen journalists who defied China's censors and posted film clips of people dropping dead in the streets of Wuhan on Twitter are a perfect indicator of the kind of willingness to defy the regime that is out there now in China. The Hong Kong defiance has also likely heartened the Chinese, too.

Vargas Llosa's statement + China's angry, defiant people = dead communist dictatorship.

The Chicoms know. Pity that our mainstream media, mouthing Chicom propaganda, does not. As noted earlier, the Chinese haven't heard this kind of talk in years from the West. Vargas Llosa is taking on the big Chicom beast now, and in some way, is already slaying them.

Image credit: Monica Showalter // Instagram