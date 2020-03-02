Bloomberg wasted millions more in his 'roadblock' multi-network 3-minute TV ad last night
The former New York mayor had absolutely nothing to offer beyond what President Trump has already done on the coronavirus. But he did film his expensive commercial in front of a set that was modeled on the Oval Office, apparently intending to suggest to viewers that he has presidential gravitas. Others call it presidential cosplay.
Never forget that campaign consultants get a percentage of the cost of TV ads when a candidate buys the airtime. Mike Bloomberg's consultants must have made ton of money after talking him into buying three full minutes on two broadcast networks last night for the ad, which is embedded below and whose script is has nothing to offer except his claim that he would be prepared better, and the implication that President Trump was not prepared.
As for that claim to be so excellent on planning, consider what veteran New York Times reporter Clyde Haberman wrote about Bloomberg's response to Hurricane Sandy that devastated New York City:
"[A]ny mayor would have done what he did in the crisis. So why give him credit?" Does that sound harsh? It does to our own ears. But we're simply applying the same standard that Mr. Bloomberg uses for other leaders[.] ... In an eyebrow-arching exchange, the mayor was asked if President Obama deserved credit for ordering the raid that killed Osama bin Laden last year." [snip]
"So as eager as we are to credit Mr. Bloomberg for his calm handling of preparations for Hurricane Sandy, it's hard to see how to do so and stay true to the test of leadership that he himself set."
Good evening. I know this has been very worrisome week for many Americans. The coronavirus is spreading and the economy is taking a hit. Markets have fallen because of uncertainty.
At times like this, it's the job of the president to reassure the public that he or she is taking all the necessary steps to protect the health and well-being of every citizen. The public wants to know their leader is trained, informed, and respected. When a problem arises, they want someone in charge who can marshal facts and expertise to confront the problem. They want him or her to prepare for events like these in advance, with teams of experts. Communications must be honest and transparent, so people can be confident that professionals are in charge. Trust is essential. Government's resources must be focused, and priories clear and consistent. Presidents have vast tools at their disposal, and they must be used effectively and decisively. And this includes building strong, cooperative relationships with nations around the world to prevent and prepare for pandemics and other global emergencies that cross borders. The Centers for Disease Control and the National Institutes of Health must be given all of the resources necessary to do their job, free of political interference. Decisions must be based on data, and must empower the doctors and scientists whose job it is to keep us safe.
As the former mayor of New York City, I know it is critical that the federal government work in close partnership with state and local leaders who administer services and deploy first responders. That requires putting politics and partisanship aside. I was first elected just weeks after the attack on 9/11 — a massive rebuilding, security, and health challenge. In my 12 years in office, I dealt with a hurricane, a blackout, attempted terror attacks, the West Nile virus, and swine flu.
My method of leadership was to plan ahead before the problem arrived. We worked with hospitals and first responders to develop plans in advance, to improve communication, and to invest in preparedness. Through the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins, I understood the challenges hospitals and medical professionals face, and we worked as a team to upgrade readiness. Each crisis is different, but they all require steady leadership, team-building, and preparation.
As Americans, we've faced many challenges before, and we have overcome them together by looking out for one another. I'm confident that is how we will get through this one as well. I'm Mike Bloomberg, and I approve this message.
