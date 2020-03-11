Biden hurls obscenities at auto worker who asks him about gun control

Rule No. One in politics: “Don’t insult the voters.” That didn’t stop Biden from fighting with a voter at the Fiat Chrysler plant in Detroit who challenged Biden based upon Biden's repeated promises to limit Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

Faced with that type of pushback from a voter, a normal politician would have spoken respectfully to the voter while substantively engaging with him. Biden, though, is not a normal candidate. Instead, in an instantly viral moment, he told the voter, “You’re full of s**t.”

VOTER: These union workers, they have been working countless hours under the Trump administration, I’d like you to explain how you plan to not only keep us working but how you intend on getting the union vote when there is a large portion of union workers that are gun enthusiasts, you are actively trying to diminish our second amendment right and take away our guns. BIDEN: You’re full of sh**! CAMPAIGN WORKER: All right. Thank you, guys. BIDEN: [To campaign worker.] No. No. Shush! Shush! [To voter.] I support the Second Amendment. Second Amendment, just like right now, if you yell “fire,” that’s not free speech. And from the very beginning – I have a shotgun, I have a twenty gauge, a twelve gauge, my sons hunt. Guess what -- you’re not allowed to own any weapon. I’m not taking your gun away, at all. You need a hundred rounds? – VOTER: When you were with Beto, and you said you were going to take away our guns – BIDEN: I did not say that. That’s not -- VOTER: You did. BIDEN: -- true. I did not say that. VOTER: You did. There’s a viral video. BIDEN: It’s a viral video like the other ones they’re putting out that are simply a lie. VOTER: It was your voice. You said you’re taking the guns. THIRD MAN: No, he just clarified it. BIDEN: Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. Take the, your AR-14s [sic]. VOTER: Okay. This is not okay, all right. You wouldn’t want me to do the same thing to you. [Unintelligible cross talk.] BIDEN: [Unintelligible.] You want to go outside with me? [unintelligible]. VOTER: You’re working for me, man. BIDEN: I’m not working…. CAMPAIGN WORKER: Thank you so much. BIDEN: Don’t be such a horse’s ass. VOTER: You’re pushing up on me. BIDEN: Look, here’s the deal. Here’s the deal. Are you able to own a machine gun? VOTER: Do I own a machine gun? BIDEN: I said are you able to own a machine gun? VOTER: Machine guns are illegal. BIDEN: That’s right! So are AR-15s illegal. VOTER: How is that a machine gun? BIDEN: Yeah, it’s not. VOTER: It’s a semi-automatic. [Cross talk] BIDEN: Yeah. Do you need a hundred rounds? Do you need a hundred rounds?

Whew! Here are some points to think about:

1. Biden said AR-15s are illegal. They not. That was wishful thinking.

2. No candidate should ever get into an ugly verbal fight with a voter. While the media may love it, voters do not appreciate having a public servant tell them that they’re “full of s**t” or are a “horse’s ass.”

3. Biden was trying to repeat a speech he’s often made (e.g., to the Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund’s Presidential Gun Sense Forum and while in New Hampshire). At the Everytown forum, he said, “You cannot stand up in this hall and yell fire. That's not freedom of speech because they know the consequence of yelling fire: There'll be a stampede, and someone will get hurt." At both the Everytown forum and in New Hampshire, he said, “Those who say 'the tree of liberty is watered with the blood of patriots' -- a great line, well, guess what: The fact is, if you’re going to take on the government you need an F-15 with Hellfire Missiles. There is no way an AK-47 is going to take care of you." He was incapable of articulating either of those lines when under pressure.

4. ABC News has characterized Joe Biden as “a longtime advocate for gun control.” He introduced the so-called “Assault Weapons” ban in 1994.

5. During the South Carolina debate, Biden assured voters that he was the only one on stage capable of passing major gun legislation through Congress, because he’d done it before.

6. At a campaign rally in Dallas, Biden said of Beto "Hell, yes, we are going to take your AR-15" O'Rourke, “I want to make something clear, I’m going to guarantee you this is not the last you’ve seen of him. You’re going to take care of the gun problem with me. You’re going to be the one who leads this effort.”

7. Biden referred in the present tense to his “sons [plural] hunting.” That’s sad. Beau has been dead almost five years.