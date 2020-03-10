Bernie’s penchant for anti-Semites and America haters is increasingly hard to miss

Of late, Bernie has been making a big push about his being Jewish. He’s doing this because of concerns about the anti-Semites with whom he surrounds himself and his hostility to Israel. On Monday, he undercut his own "I'm a proud Jew" message when he took on Phillip Agnew, a rabid anti-Semite and America hater, as his newest senior advisor.

Bernie’s efforts to appear philo-Semitic arise from the fact that Judaism, unlike any other religion, has not only doctrinal components but also genetic and cultural aspects. Jews are a race because their genes that identify them as Jewish. Jews are undoubtedly a religion, as evidenced by the fact that millions of Jews live their lives to a greater or lesser extent in accordance with the Torah. And finally, Jews are a culture, one that is distinct from other cultures and that is not dependent on religious worship or even on genetic Jewishness. (Trump, for example, has a decidedly Jewish sense of humor.)

Bernie is genetically Jewish. He and his followers wield like a shield the fact that he had relatives who died in the Holocaust. Bernie has an accent one associates with Jews raised in Brooklyn, and he undoubtedly is comfortable with some Yiddish expressions and probably likes chicken soup with matzoh balls (but who doesn’t?).

But what Bernie does not have is a religious or cultural affinity for Judaism. As a socialist, he’s hostile to religion. As a communist, he’s hostile to the world’s only Jewish state. During his three months in Israel, he lived on a kibbutz so Marxist and unsupportive of the Jewish state that Bernie, for many years, refused to name it. Bernie is a Jew in genes only. Nothing more.

And like so many Jews who have turned against their lineage and their faith, Bernie is an anti-Semite. The self-loathing Jew is a stereotype rooted in fact. Other famous self-loathing Jews are Karl Marx, Noam Chomsky, and George Soros. They are all dangerous people who use their troubled inner battles to damage other Jews.

American Jews, even progressive Jews, are beginning to notice Bernie's anti-Semitism and Bernie needs to win them back. That's how we get ads like this:

I would be very proud to be the first Jewish president. Together, we will counter the hatred and bigotry of the Trump administration. Thank you @jewsforbernie for standing with us. pic.twitter.com/dznfwQEYsU — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 5, 2020

But try as he will to woo Jews, Bernie’s innate anti-Semitism keeps oozing out. The latest example (via Twitchy), is the news on Monday that Phillip Agnew will be a senior advisor to Bernie’s campaign. In a Twitter thread, John-Paul Pagano spells out how deeply Agnew hates both America and Jews:

Sanders campaign promotes to Senior Advisor Phillip Agnew, who tweets: America is responsible for mass shooting at Orlando nightclub, lied about killing Osama bin Laden, murders its citizens for money pic.twitter.com/XNB2f046XX — John-Paul Pagano (@johnpaulpagano) March 8, 2020

Sanders' new Senior Advisor, Phillip Agnew, is a co-founder of Dream Defenders, which contributed the section to the platform of the #BLM coalition, Movement for Black Lives, that singled out Israel for an accusation of "genocide" against Palestinians. His politics are in line. pic.twitter.com/c97qGmyP9y — John-Paul Pagano (@johnpaulpagano) March 8, 2020

Bernie Sanders' new Senior Advisor, Phillip Agnew, extends his vision of a savage America, somnolent about its brutal history, to Israel--a violent racist fraud "masquerading as a Jewish state". What will be be advising @BernieSanders on? pic.twitter.com/PpNUAYGEbZ — John-Paul Pagano (@johnpaulpagano) March 8, 2020

.@BernieSanders believes that embracing people like Agnews will help him with the black voters he's performed poorly with, but that's the kind of ham-fisted, tone deaf and embarrassing move you'd expect from a white antique socialist, for whom class and not race is everything. — John-Paul Pagano (@johnpaulpagano) March 8, 2020

This is what Phillip Agnews represents today -- a small group of useful idiots who have had their sympathies preyed on since the Six-Day War.https://t.co/awZag9M83P — John-Paul Pagano (@johnpaulpagano) March 8, 2020

UPDATE: On Sep-11 2016, @BernieSanders’ new Senior Advisor Phillip Agnew shared a cartoon by Carlos Latuff—who won 2nd Place in Iran’s International Holocaust Cartoon Competition—depicting 9/11 as just desserts of US foreign policy.



Agnew’s caption: “What goes round comes round” pic.twitter.com/0mmO0JnJho — John-Paul Pagano (@johnpaulpagano) March 9, 2020

It's both depressing and frightening that one of the last two people standing in the Democrat Party primary is a man who thinks Agnew is a good pick for a senior campaign advisor.

Meanwhile, Rashida Tlaib, one of Bernie’s biggest cheerleaders, tweeted out a picture of herself on Monday proudly wearing a shirt that erases Israel from the map:

The shirt that @RashidaTlaib is wearing here promoting antisemite @Lsarsour’s book totally wipes Israel off the face of the earth.



A Palestinian flag painted over the entire map of what we now know as Israel. pic.twitter.com/ltBAFIWgSR — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 9, 2020

And of course, there’s one of Bernie’s surrogates, Amir Zahr, a virulent anti-Semite by any standards.

All of these surrogates are the type of anti-Semites who profess to love Jews but whose political positions make clear that they love Jews best when the Jews are dead and gone.

It's reasonable to judge people by the company they keep. Bernie doesn’t hang with a very nice class of people.